2025 MG Cyberster Roadster Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Motor Show Debut

The teaser suggests that the Cyberster is likely to get cosmetic updates to the front and rear among other updates.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 21, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Updated Cyberster to debut at Shanghai Auto Show
  • MG says new Design Centre VP & former Bugatti designer Jozef Kaban involved in the design
  • Could get a new top variant over the current dual-motor

MG has previewed the updated Cyberster ahead of its debut in the coming days at the Shanghai Auto Show 2025. The carmaker had previously confirmed the debut of the new Cyberster while teasing the new Cyber X SUV for global markets.

 

Also read: MG Cyber X SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut; Land Cruiser-Inspired SUV To Debut At Shanghai Auto Show 2025
 

The teaser showcases the Cyberster in profile, with few design details available. The teaser, however, does suggest some design updates to the roadster, with the nose appearing a lot sharper while the integrated spoiler at the rear appears to be shallower as well. The teaser also carries the wording ‘The original Bugatti Veyron creator built a car for MG.’

2025 MG Cyberster roadster 1

Teaser suggests the Cyberster is likely to get design tweaks to the nose and rear.

 

Also read: MG S5 EV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show 2025: All You Need To Know About The ZS EV Successor
 

This line likely suggests that Jozef Kaban, the designer of the Veyron who joined MG in 2024 as the Vice President of the company’s Global Design Centre, has a hand in updating the model’s design. It remains to be seen if the design updates are carried across all variants or could be used for a new range-topping performance-focused derivative that will sit above the current dual-motor variant. 

 

Also read: New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut
 

More details on the extent of the updates to the roadster remain under wraps. 

The Cyberster made its global debut in production form at the 2023 edition of the Shanghai Motor Show and has been on sale in global markets for about two years now. The roadster is currently set for an India launch in the coming months as part of MG’s push to introduce new halo models in the country under a new MG Select sub-brand. The roadster made its India debut last year and was also showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi. 

