Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
23-Sep-23 01:44 PM IST
Highlights
- The 2024 Toyota GR86 celebrates the 40th anniversary of the AE86 with a special "40th Anniversary Limited" edition, paying homage to its iconic predecessor.
- This limited edition, based on the RZ trim, features unique exterior and interior elements, including distinctive branding and color options reminiscent of the AE86 Sprinter Trueno.
- Toyota has upgraded all manual-equipped GR86s with the ADAS suite as standard equipment.
The 2024 MY of the GR86 sports car in Japan is getting the new "40th Anniversary Limited" edition, celebrating the four-decade milestone since the debut of the original AE86. The 40th Anniversary Limited edition is the Japanese counterpart to the North American Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition. Key enhancements include ZF Sachs shock absorbers and ventilated disc brakes by Brembo, available as optional upgrades for the SZ and RZ trims.
Also Read: Toyota Teases Convertible Century SUV
This special edition, based on the RZ trim, features unique exterior and interior elements paying homage to the AE86 Sprinter Trueno. These include black door decals with "since 1983" and "40th" branding, along with matching logos on the door card embroidery and GR-branded floor mats. Exterior color options are limited to white and red, while the interior combines black and red upholstery. Additional differentiators include a crystal black silica finish for the ducktail spoiler and dark gray metallic paint for the 18-inch aluminum wheels.
Under the hood, Toyota GR86 trims are powered by the same naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine, delivering 228.8 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, both sending power to the rear axle.
Pricing for the GR86 in Japan starts at ¥2,916,000 (Rs. 16.34 Lakh) for the base RC trim. At the top end, the flagship GR86 RZ 40th Anniversary Limited is priced at ¥3,822,000 (Rs. 21.41 Lakh) with a manual gearbox and ¥3,920,000 (Rs. 21.96 Lakh) with an automatic. Deliveries are set to commence in February 2024.
Also Read: Toyota Showcases Special-Purpose Hilux To The Indian Army
In terms of safety, Toyota has upgraded all manual-equipped GR86s with the ADAS suite as standard equipment, with the Blind Spot monitor system being optional on the SZ and standard on the RZ. Furthermore, the VSC Control system has been optimized across all trim levels, along with improved electronic throttle characteristics.
The public premiere of the 2024 Toyota GR86 and its anniversary special will be held at the Fuji Speedway on September 24th, alongside the 2024 Subaru BRZ twin.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-14234 second ago
This is the third registered vehicle scrapping facility from the brand in the country
-9352 second ago
The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.
-2933 second ago
Only 200 units of this GR86 40th Anniversary limited edition will be available.
25 minutes ago
For now, the Skoda model range in Vietnam will comprise two models – the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs – being shipped in as full imports.
1 hour ago
The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.
4 hours ago
With the free practice sessions done, all MotoGP riders have had their first taste of the Buddh International Circuit. Here’s what they had to say about the newest track on the MotoGP calendar.
19 hours ago
The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks
19 hours ago
Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.
21 hours ago
Hyundai has launched a mild update to the i20 N Line for the Indian market
22 hours ago
This event took place at Yamaha's Surajpur Plant, located in Uttar Pradesh
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said.
A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-commissioned probe showed recently.
A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-commissioned probe showed recently.
1 year ago
Japan's Denso Corp, a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp, lowered its operating profit forecast for the current business year by 14%, expecting automakers to undershoot production plans.
2 years ago
Toyota Motor Corp will halt its production operations at the Iwate and Miyagi plants in June due to chip shortage, the automaker said on Tuesday.