Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition

Only 200 units of this GR86 40th Anniversary limited edition will be available.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

23-Sep-23 01:44 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Toyota GR86 celebrates the 40th anniversary of the AE86 with a special "40th Anniversary Limited" edition, paying homage to its iconic predecessor.
  • This limited edition, based on the RZ trim, features unique exterior and interior elements, including distinctive branding and color options reminiscent of the AE86 Sprinter Trueno.
  • Toyota has upgraded all manual-equipped GR86s with the ADAS suite as standard equipment.

The 2024 MY of the GR86 sports car in Japan is getting the new "40th Anniversary Limited" edition, celebrating the four-decade milestone since the debut of the original AE86. The 40th Anniversary Limited edition is the Japanese counterpart to the North American Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition. Key enhancements include ZF Sachs shock absorbers and ventilated disc brakes by Brembo, available as optional upgrades for the SZ and RZ trims.

 

Also Read: Toyota Teases Convertible Century SUV
 

This special edition, based on the RZ trim, features unique exterior and interior elements paying homage to the AE86 Sprinter Trueno. These include black door decals with "since 1983" and "40th" branding, along with matching logos on the door card embroidery and GR-branded floor mats. Exterior color options are limited to white and red, while the interior combines black and red upholstery. Additional differentiators include a crystal black silica finish for the ducktail spoiler and dark gray metallic paint for the 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Under the hood, Toyota GR86 trims are powered by the same naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine, delivering 228.8 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, both sending power to the rear axle.

 

Pricing for the GR86 in Japan starts at ¥2,916,000 (Rs. 16.34 Lakh) for the base RC trim. At the top end, the flagship GR86 RZ 40th Anniversary Limited is priced at ¥3,822,000 (Rs. 21.41 Lakh) with a manual gearbox and ¥3,920,000 (Rs. 21.96 Lakh) with an automatic. Deliveries are set to commence in February 2024.

 

Also Read: Toyota Showcases Special-Purpose Hilux To The Indian Army
 

In terms of safety, Toyota has upgraded all manual-equipped GR86s with the ADAS suite as standard equipment, with the Blind Spot monitor system being optional on the SZ and standard on the RZ. Furthermore, the VSC Control system has been optimized across all trim levels, along with improved electronic throttle characteristics.

 The public premiere of the 2024 Toyota GR86 and its anniversary special will be held at the Fuji Speedway on September 24th, alongside the 2024 Subaru BRZ twin.

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Toyota GR86# Toyota GR86 40th Anniversary# GR86# Toyota Japan

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14234 second ago

This is the third registered vehicle scrapping facility from the brand in the country

Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-9352 second ago

The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.

Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024
Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

25 minutes ago

For now, the Skoda model range in Vietnam will comprise two models – the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs – being shipped in as full imports.

MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.

Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1
Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

With the free practice sessions done, all MotoGP riders have had their first taste of the Buddh International Circuit. Here’s what they had to say about the newest track on the MotoGP calendar.

BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks

Tata Motors Launches Ace EV in Nepal, An Intra-City Cargo Mobility
Tata Motors Launches Ace EV in Nepal, An Intra-City Cargo Mobility
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.

2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual
2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Hyundai has launched a mild update to the i20 N Line for the Indian market

MotoGP Bharat: Fabio Quartararo And Franco Morbidelli Meet Yamaha India Employees Prior To the IndianOil GP
MotoGP Bharat: Fabio Quartararo And Franco Morbidelli Meet Yamaha India Employees Prior To the IndianOil GP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

This event took place at Yamaha's Surajpur Plant, located in Uttar Pradesh

Toyota, Nissan To Suspend Production In Western Japan As Typhoon Nears
Toyota, Nissan To Suspend Production In Western Japan As Typhoon Nears
c&b icon
By Reuters
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said.

Toyota Supplier Denso's Q1 Profit Tumbles 41%, Misses View
Toyota Supplier Denso's Q1 Profit Tumbles 41%, Misses View
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Japan's Denso Corp, a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp, lowered its operating profit forecast for the current business year by 14%, expecting automakers to undershoot production plans.

Toyota To Halt Production At Two Plants Due To Chip Shortage
Toyota To Halt Production At Two Plants Due To Chip Shortage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Toyota Motor Corp will halt its production operations at the Iwate and Miyagi plants in June due to chip shortage, the automaker said on Tuesday.

