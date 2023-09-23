Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition

The 2024 MY of the GR86 sports car in Japan is getting the new "40th Anniversary Limited" edition, celebrating the four-decade milestone since the debut of the original AE86. The 40th Anniversary Limited edition is the Japanese counterpart to the North American Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition. Key enhancements include ZF Sachs shock absorbers and ventilated disc brakes by Brembo, available as optional upgrades for the SZ and RZ trims.

This special edition, based on the RZ trim, features unique exterior and interior elements paying homage to the AE86 Sprinter Trueno. These include black door decals with "since 1983" and "40th" branding, along with matching logos on the door card embroidery and GR-branded floor mats. Exterior color options are limited to white and red, while the interior combines black and red upholstery. Additional differentiators include a crystal black silica finish for the ducktail spoiler and dark gray metallic paint for the 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Under the hood, Toyota GR86 trims are powered by the same naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine, delivering 228.8 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, both sending power to the rear axle.

Pricing for the GR86 in Japan starts at ¥2,916,000 (Rs. 16.34 Lakh) for the base RC trim. At the top end, the flagship GR86 RZ 40th Anniversary Limited is priced at ¥3,822,000 (Rs. 21.41 Lakh) with a manual gearbox and ¥3,920,000 (Rs. 21.96 Lakh) with an automatic. Deliveries are set to commence in February 2024.

In terms of safety, Toyota has upgraded all manual-equipped GR86s with the ADAS suite as standard equipment, with the Blind Spot monitor system being optional on the SZ and standard on the RZ. Furthermore, the VSC Control system has been optimized across all trim levels, along with improved electronic throttle characteristics.

The public premiere of the 2024 Toyota GR86 and its anniversary special will be held at the Fuji Speedway on September 24th, alongside the 2024 Subaru BRZ twin.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal