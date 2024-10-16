BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Features

Four years after the launch of the original, BMW has unveiled the facelifted version of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. With the facelift, the sedan receives a series of comprehensive updates, and now gets a new design, and a range of new features. BMW has stated that the 2 Series Gran Coupe will initially be produced at the BMW Group’s plant in Leipzig, with the market launch scheduled for March 2025.

Also Read: BMW Skytop V8 Roadster Enters Limited Production; Only 50 Units To Be Built



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe’s design is now similar to the latest 1-Series

Visually, the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s design gets a complete revamp and is now in line with many of the newer models from the German automaker. The new car’s fascia is identical to that of the latest 1-Series, featuring the same sleek oval-shaped headlamps, and a smaller version of the kidney grille. The silhouette of the car remains mostly similar, featuring the same flowing roofline, short overhangs, and soft body lines. BMW has also managed to increase the car’s length by 20 mm and its height by 25 mm. The rear end of the vehicle gets new taillamps, that are similar to the units on the 1 Series.

The interior is now in line with newer models from BMW

On the inside, the interior layout has completely changed and now comes with BMW’s Curved Display that incorporates the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instruments cluster under a single bezel. The design of the air vents, along with the switchgear on the centre console has also changed. Standard features offered on the vehicle include BMW Live Cockpit Plus and ventilated seats. The car also gets BMW Driving Assistant as standard with front collision warning, Lane Departure Warning, exit warning and Speed Limit Info, as well as a Parking Assistant with a Reversing Assistant.

Also Read: BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024



The model is expected to make it to Indian shores sometime next year

On the powertrain front, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered with a series of petrol and diesel engines. These include a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol on the 220 variant (170 hp, 240 Nm), a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine on the M235 (300 hp, 400 Nm), and a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine in the 218d (150 hp, 360 Nm). The 220d gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. Select markets, such as the US market will also get a 228 variant (241 hp, 295 Nm).

Also Read: BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore



The outgoing version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is currently on sale in the Indian market, with prices starting from Rs 43.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and is BMW’s most affordable model in India. Expect the latest iteration of the sedan to make it to Indian shores sometime next year.