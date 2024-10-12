Login
BMW Skytop V8 Roadster Enters Limited Production; Only 50 Units To Be Built

All 50 units of the BMW Skytop are already spoken for.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 straight from the M8
  • The exterior is inspired by BMW’s previous Roadsters
  • The Interior remains typical BMW

The BMW Skytop Roadster was first revealed as a concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este earlier this year and was initially doubted to reach the production stage. However, BMW has now confirmed that the Skytop Roadster will be produced in a run of just 50 units, all of which have already been spoken for. 

 

Also Read: BMW Concept Skytop Roadster Unveiled; To Be Showcased At The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024

 

BMW Skytop 1

Gets a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 straight from the M8.

 

At the heart of the BMW Skytop Roadster is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine – sourced from the M8 – which belts out 617 bhp. This allows the sleek roadster to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds. BMW pairs this performance with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, and the car’s xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures power is efficiently distributed to all four wheels. 

 

Also Read: BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024
 BMW Skytop 4

The exterior is inspired by BMW’s previous Roadsters. 

 

On the design front, the two-seater Roadster draws inspiration from its iconic roadsters of the past, such as the BMW 507 and BMW Z8. The vehicle’s sharp, angular front end is emphasised by thin, LED headlights, with bold creases running along its sides. Moreover, to make the smooth flow continue, it lacks traditional door handles, replaced with sleek winglets instead. 

 

Also read: BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore 

 

BMW Skytop 3

The Skytop wears a special “Floating Sundown Silver” paint scheme. 

 

The Skytop features two manually removable roof panels wrapped in synthetic leather, which can be stored in a dedicated compartment in the boot. The car’s exterior is finished in a special “Floating Sundown Silver” paint, with a chrome shadow effect that coordinates with the reddish-brown of the roof. BMW states that this intricate colour gradient was applied by hand.

 BMW Skytop 2

The interior is finished in reddish-brown while the design remains similar to other BMW models. 

 

The interior of the Skytop Roadster is finished in reddish-brown which matches the tone of the roof. The gear selector is given a crystal-like look, and the cabin is equipped with a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, BMW’s full-colour Head-Up Display, and other features found in the current 8 Series models. The interior layout remains largely familiar to other BMW models. 

# BMW# BMW Skytop# BMW Skytop Roadster# Skytop# BMW Cars# V8# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

