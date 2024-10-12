BMW Skytop V8 Roadster Enters Limited Production; Only 50 Units To Be Built

The BMW Skytop Roadster was first revealed as a concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este earlier this year and was initially doubted to reach the production stage. However, BMW has now confirmed that the Skytop Roadster will be produced in a run of just 50 units, all of which have already been spoken for.

Gets a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 straight from the M8.

At the heart of the BMW Skytop Roadster is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine – sourced from the M8 – which belts out 617 bhp. This allows the sleek roadster to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds. BMW pairs this performance with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, and the car’s xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures power is efficiently distributed to all four wheels.

The exterior is inspired by BMW’s previous Roadsters.

On the design front, the two-seater Roadster draws inspiration from its iconic roadsters of the past, such as the BMW 507 and BMW Z8. The vehicle’s sharp, angular front end is emphasised by thin, LED headlights, with bold creases running along its sides. Moreover, to make the smooth flow continue, it lacks traditional door handles, replaced with sleek winglets instead.

The Skytop wears a special “Floating Sundown Silver” paint scheme.

The Skytop features two manually removable roof panels wrapped in synthetic leather, which can be stored in a dedicated compartment in the boot. The car’s exterior is finished in a special “Floating Sundown Silver” paint, with a chrome shadow effect that coordinates with the reddish-brown of the roof. BMW states that this intricate colour gradient was applied by hand.

The interior is finished in reddish-brown while the design remains similar to other BMW models.

The interior of the Skytop Roadster is finished in reddish-brown which matches the tone of the roof. The gear selector is given a crystal-like look, and the cabin is equipped with a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, BMW’s full-colour Head-Up Display, and other features found in the current 8 Series models. The interior layout remains largely familiar to other BMW models.