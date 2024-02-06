Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
Published on February 6, 2024
- Toyota's Hilux gets a third facelift, featuring a 48V mild-hybrid system, design updates, and enhanced features
- The 2.8-litre turbo engine now includes a 48V system, improving fuel economy by 6-10 per cent
- Launching in Australia in March 2024, the updated Hilux is set to arrive in India later this year, catering to market demands.
Toyota has debuted the 2024 facelift for its popular Hilux pickup, marking the model's third consecutive facelift in its eighth generation. The update introduces a 48V mild-hybrid system, cosmetic enhancements, and improved features to stay competitive in the market.
Also Read: Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
The key highlight of the 2024 Hilux is the integration of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the 2.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Delivering 201 bhp and 420Nm of torque (500Nm with automatic transmission), the mild-hybrid setup enhances engine smoothness and fuel economy by 6-10 per cent, varying with trim levels. The system includes a belt-driven electric generator, a small battery pack, and a DC/DC converter for the engine start/stop system. Although specific electric motor output figures remain undisclosed, the Europe-spec model benefits from 16bhp and 65Nm of torque, offering a brief power boost.
While the Europe- and Japan-spec models feature a redesigned front end, the Australia-spec variant stands out with a distinct grille and bumper design. The front fascia showcases a more sculpted bumper and a new octagonal grille, enhancing the pickup's rugged appearance. Trim-dependent variations offer different grille and bumper finishes, with higher-spec models featuring dark-tinted LEDs and gloss-black accents. The tailgate is now equipped with a damper for added convenience.
Also Read: Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface
Inside, the 2024 Hilux boasts a wireless charging pad and two USB Type-C ports in the rear. Various trims receive upgrades such as parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, smart entry/start, and wireless charging, enhancing overall comfort and convenience.
The updated Hilux is set to hit Australian showrooms in March 2024, and it's expected to be launched in India later this year. Globally, the pickup is positioned to compete with rivals in the market, emphasising efficiency, design, and advanced features. In India, where Toyota recently announced a temporary suspension of deliveries due to irregularities in certification tests, the updated Hilux is anticipated to be offered by the end of the year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14770 second ago
The Lucid Air gets a police makeover as Saudi Arabia invests in a green future
-8839 second ago
The RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from an earlier concept and features carbon fiber components as well as an upgraded engine
-7971 second ago
Bengaluru-based River has raised a total of $40 million (Rs 333 crore) in its Series B round led by Yamaha and existing investors.
-473 second ago
The facelifted Seltos was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
14 hours ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 crore and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market
14 hours ago
Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.
Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.
The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant
15 hours ago
Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.
Ducati’s new motocross bike is a prototype racer called the Desmo450 MX, which opens up a new off-road chapter for the Italian brand.
7 days ago
A special investigation committee found irregularities in horsepower output certification tests conducted by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) for three diesel-engined passenger vehicles.
1 month ago
The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.
1 month ago
Toyota and its dealer partners have set up a special emergency helpline number and have a deployed the Hilux pickup for rescue and movement of submerged vehicles
2 months ago
The Hilux MHEV will retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine enhanced with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
4 months ago
The brand managed its all-time highest sales in September 2023, with YoY growth of 53 per cent