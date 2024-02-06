Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System

Toyota has debuted the 2024 facelift for its popular Hilux pickup, marking the model's third consecutive facelift in its eighth generation. The update introduces a 48V mild-hybrid system, cosmetic enhancements, and improved features to stay competitive in the market.

The key highlight of the 2024 Hilux is the integration of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the 2.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Delivering 201 bhp and 420Nm of torque (500Nm with automatic transmission), the mild-hybrid setup enhances engine smoothness and fuel economy by 6-10 per cent, varying with trim levels. The system includes a belt-driven electric generator, a small battery pack, and a DC/DC converter for the engine start/stop system. Although specific electric motor output figures remain undisclosed, the Europe-spec model benefits from 16bhp and 65Nm of torque, offering a brief power boost.

While the Europe- and Japan-spec models feature a redesigned front end, the Australia-spec variant stands out with a distinct grille and bumper design. The front fascia showcases a more sculpted bumper and a new octagonal grille, enhancing the pickup's rugged appearance. Trim-dependent variations offer different grille and bumper finishes, with higher-spec models featuring dark-tinted LEDs and gloss-black accents. The tailgate is now equipped with a damper for added convenience.

Inside, the 2024 Hilux boasts a wireless charging pad and two USB Type-C ports in the rear. Various trims receive upgrades such as parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, smart entry/start, and wireless charging, enhancing overall comfort and convenience.

The updated Hilux is set to hit Australian showrooms in March 2024, and it's expected to be launched in India later this year. Globally, the pickup is positioned to compete with rivals in the market, emphasising efficiency, design, and advanced features. In India, where Toyota recently announced a temporary suspension of deliveries due to irregularities in certification tests, the updated Hilux is anticipated to be offered by the end of the year.