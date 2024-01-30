Login
Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa

The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 30, 2024

Story
  • SupaStarlet race car is based on the new Starlet
  • The Starlet is based on the Toyota Glanza sold in India
  • New race car to act as a stepping stone for Toyota's developmental racing drivers

In news you didn't expect to read today, Toyota has unveiled a Glanza hatchback-based race car. Named the SupaStarlet – the Glanza is sold as the Starlet in South Africa – the race car will feature in a new Supacup series in Africa and act as another rung in the company’s GR racing program aimed at developing budding racers.

 

Also read: Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface
 

The SupaStarlet gets the full race car treatment with flared wheel arches, a massive rear spoiler, centre lock wheels, racing slicks and a full roll cage inside the stripped-down interior. Interestingly, the rear spoiler seems to be mounted to the vehicle’s roll cage itself and extending out of the rear windshield. There are no images of the cabin available, though it is clear the front seats have made way for racing bucket seats with multi-point racing harnesses.

 

 

Mechanical details of the new race car have not been revealed, though as per reports the new race car will be a part of Toyota’s GR racing program aimed at helping budding race car drivers. Toyota’s program covers a variety of levels ranging from go-karts up to international-level events such as the Dakar rally. The new GR SupaStarlet race series will slot in between go-karting and the company’s GR Cup race series to offer drivers a platform to further enhance their experience moving up the rungs.

 

Also read: Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
 

Speaking of the standard Starlet, while the hatchback shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza in India, it does not use the same engine. The hatchback instead is offered with a larger 1.5-litre petrol mill good for 103 bhp and 138 Nm. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic.

 

