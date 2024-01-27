Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers

In a follow-up to last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota has officially announced the release of GR Yaris RZ Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogier Editions. Initially showcased as concepts, these limited-edition models are restricted to 100 units each and have been developed with inputs from Toyota's WRC team including Rovanpera and Ogier.

Ogier Edition features a matte grey finish, black BBS wheels and a rally-inspired rear spoiler.

While maintaining the core elements of the GR Yaris, the models feature several enhancements. Ogier's edition has a Matte Stealth Gray finish, 18-inch BBS wheels, blue brake callipers and a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic rally spoiler. Rovanpera's variant, meanwhile, features a three-tone racing livery, and an adjustable rear wing from the GRMN Yaris. Both variants also feature WRC victory decals on the front fenders.



Inside, both editions showcase special badging, contrast stitching, and full TFT gauge displays with model-specific drive modes - no Gravel and Track modes here. The Ogier Edition introduces a new Morzio Mode - named after Akio Toyoda himself who has raced cars for Toyota under the name Morizo. The mode is said to maximise acceleration and grip. Additionally, it features a SEB Mode that splits the power more in favour of the rear wheels. The mode is claimed to help reduce race times.



Rovanpera Edition gets a tri-tone livery and an adjustable rear wing from the GRMN Yaris.

The Rovanpera Edition, on the other hand, introduces the lively Donut Mode for slide control during drifting. There’s also a new Kalle Mode, featuring a unique rear differential setup for aggressively swinging the vehicle's rear when entering a curve - ie slide the cars through corner.



Both variants get an all-black interior with edition-specific contrast stitching and a WRC victory plaque.

Toyota plans to produce only 200 units – 100 of each model. Prospective buyers will have the chance to participate in a lottery starting in the spring for an opportunity to purchase one of these exclusive vehicles. Winners not only secure a unique driving experience but also enjoy VIP perks such as meeting the WRC drivers, special stage spectation opportunity and a pit tour at the Japan WRC rally. The winner’s names will also be on display on the WRC cars during the 2024 season.



Both special editions get bespoke drive modes including one name after the WRC driver.

Both models will be exhibited in Japan from February 15 to 18, 2024. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but it is expected that these limited editions will come at a premium compared to the standard GR Yaris.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal