Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck

The Tasman will make its debut in 2025, and will be sold in foreign markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa and the Middle East
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on April 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kia pickup truck to be called the Tasman.
  • To make its debut in 2025.
  • Expected to be powered by a 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine.

Kia has confirmed that its upcoming lifestyle pickup truck for the global market will be called the ‘Tasman’, after the Tasmanian island at the southernmost tip of Australia. The brand has also confirmed that the model will make its debut in 2025. Previously spied testing, the Tasman will be the very first lifestyle pickup truck from the manufacturer and will be sold in global markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

 

Also Read: Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026

 

Spy shots of the upcoming pickup truck point to it sporting styling cues in line with models such as the Telluride which include the vertically shaped LED projector headlamps and a larger version of the mesh-style grille. 

The pickup truck could be styled similar to the Telluride, which is on sale in global markets

 

The Tasman is expected to be equipped with the brand’s 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that currently does duty on models such as the Sorento and the Carnival facelift. The engine churns out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque and is likely to deliver power to all four wheels via both automatic and manual transmission options. An all-electric version is also expected to be in the pipeline which will make its debut later.

 

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs

 

In the global market, expect the Tasman to go up against the likes of the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux, which is currently sold in the Indian market.


# Kia India# Kia Tasman# Kia lifestyle pickup truck# Kia pickup truck# Toyota Hilux# pickup truck# Kia Global# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

