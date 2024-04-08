Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs

With this announcement, the Hyundai Group has effectively confirmed it intends to use LFP chemistry for its future electric vehicles for the Indian market.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai and Kia have signed an MOU with Exide.
  • The agreement was formalised at Hyundai’s Namyang Research and Development Centre in South Korea.
  • The car manufacturers will source made-in-India LFP batteries.

Taking an important step towards building electric vehicles (EV) in India, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have partnered with Exide Energy Solutions to source locally-produced EV batteries. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the companies is centred around the sourcing of made-in-India lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which will be at the heart of future Hyundai and Kia EVs, in the coming years.

 

With this announcement, the Hyundai Group has effectively confirmed that LFP chemistry will be central to its future electric vehicle strategy for the Indian market. So far, the two battery electric vehicles Hyundai has launched so far, the Kona Electric as well as the Ioniq 5, both use nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries, as does the Kia EV6.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea

 

 

The agreement was formalised at Hyundai Motor Group’s Namyang Research and Development Centre in South Korea, with key figures from both parties in attendance. Heui Won Yang, President of Hyundai Motor and Kia’s R&D Division, along with other senior executives, joined Mandar V. Deo, the Managing Director and CEO of Exide Energy, in closing the partnership.

 

Exide Industries Ltd. subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Ltd., established in 2022, is spearheading the company's foray into manufacturing of lithium-ion cells, modules, and packs. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

 

LFP batteries have grown in prominence in the last few years, with enhanced thermal stability, safety, a longer life [than comparable chemistries], and high charging tolerance making them a preferred choice for EV manufacturers worldwide, including Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD.

# Hyundai Motor Company# Kia Corporation# Exide Energy Solutions# Exide# LFP batteries# Hyundai Kia Electric Cars# electric vehicles# Electric Mobility# Electric Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12 Lakh
₹ 26,876/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10
BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units
BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units
Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships
Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
MV Agusta Enduro Veloce ADV Revealed
MV Agusta Enduro Veloce ADV Revealed
FADA: Indian Auto Retail Grows 10 % in FY 2024; PV Sales At All-Time High
FADA: Indian Auto Retail Grows 10 % in FY 2024; PV Sales At All-Time High
Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike
Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon
Exports Crucial For India's EV Startups To Grow: Ex-Niti Aayog CEO
Exports Crucial For India's EV Startups To Grow: Ex-Niti Aayog CEO
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Spied Testing
Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Spied Testing
Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved