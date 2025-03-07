 Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37 90 Lakh

After unveiling it at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Hilux Black Edition at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). As one would expect from the crowd-favourite black editions, Toyota’s only pickup truck in India gets the all-black treatment while retaining its existing powertrain option. The Hilux Black Edition is based on the top-spec High AT variant of the standard Hilux, and surprisingly, there is no price difference between the two.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone



The Hilux Black Edition features a completely blacked-out exterior, and the theme continues for the front radiator grille, bonnet line, 18-inch black alloy wheels with customised hubcaps, ORVM covers, door handles, fender garnish, and fuel lid garnish, making the pickup truck look more rugged. There is also a skid plate at the front finished in black. Apart from this, it continues with the swept-back LED headlights and LED rear combination lamps.

The interior appears to be the same as the standard Hilux model, featuring an all-black cabin. The equipment list also remains identical with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, six speakers, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone and automatic climate control, cruise control, drive modes, and a lot more. Its safety kit includes seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC), among others.

Also Read: Toyota Camry: Old vs New - What Has Changed?



As for its powertrain, the Hilux Black Edition continues to be powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, and since it is based on the range-topping variant, it is only offered with an automatic gearbox option. Prices for the standard model start at Rs 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the Toyota Hilux Black Edition are now open across all Toyota-authorised dealerships in India. Deliveries are slated to commence in March 2025.