Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was introduced in 2022, as a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has hit 1 lakh sales in India.
  • The vehicle was launched in 2022.
  • Prices range from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh.

Toyota India has announced that it has sold 1,00,000 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV since its launch. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder was a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance, introduced in 2022, alongside its rebadged twin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. With prices ranging from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market, the vehicle is offered with a series of petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options.

 

Also Read: Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyryder Special Editions Launched Featuring Toyota Genuine Accessories
 

undefined

 

The features list of the SUV includes a 9-inch infotainment screen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, head up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, reclining rear seats, and a wireless charger. Safety features on the SUV include 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, disc-brakes on all 4 corners, 360-degree camera, hill hold control, and stability control.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025
 

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder can be had with either a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, a CNG derivative of the same engine, or a strong hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5 litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The strong hybrid powertrain is capable of producing 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. Transmission options with the mild-hybrid petrol engine include either a five speed manual or a six speed automatic gearbox. 





 

# Toyota# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder# Toyota Hyryder# Toyota Hyryder Sales# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11
  • The Glanza, Taisor and Hyryder are also being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh up till December 31, 2024.
    Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyryder Special Editions Launched Featuring Toyota Genuine Accessories
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in October 2024, with major automakers like Tata and Maruti reporting falling sales while Hyundai, Mahindra, and more reported growth.
    Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth
  • The Special Edition is only available for the month of October 2024 and is available across all trim levels.
    Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched; Gets Free Accessories Worth Over Rs 20,000
  • This edition comes equipped with Toyota's Accessories Package for both exterior and interior and will be available until the end of this month.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000

Latest News

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was introduced in 2022, as a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11
  • The manufacturer cited rising input costs, inflation, and higher operational expenses as the reason behind this decision
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces 3% Price Hike Across Lineup From January 1
  • The final production models carry over the designs seen with the XUV.e9 and BE 05 concepts and will debut on November 26.
    Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form
  • We take the indomitable Hyundai Creta on a picturesque road trip starting from Dhanushkodi on the Bay of Bengal to Varkala on the western coast – all without a single refuelling stop.
    Coast-To-Coast With Hyundai Creta: Dhanushkodi To Varkala On A Single Tank Of Fuel
  • The flagship 1390 Super Duke R and the 890 Duke R were also launched alongside the Adventure models.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures
  • The recall affects 52 units of the Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus and Taigun manufactured in late 2023 and early 2024.
    Skoda-Volkswagen India Recalls Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq And Virtus To Address Manufacturing Defect
  • The cat is out of the bag – Jaguar’s much-awaited transition to an all-electric carmaker will begin with this super GT.
    Jaguar’s All-Electric GT Out Testing; Taycan-Rival To Arrive In 2026
  • KTM has added two more bikes to its adventure lineup in India, and these are premium!
    KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures
  • The only notable difference in the updated bike is the new Lime Green/ Ebony/ Blizzard White colour scheme
    2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved