Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

Toyota India has announced that it has sold 1,00,000 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV since its launch. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder was a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance, introduced in 2022, alongside its rebadged twin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. With prices ranging from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market, the vehicle is offered with a series of petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options.

Also Read: Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyryder Special Editions Launched Featuring Toyota Genuine Accessories



We’ve hit a major milestone – 100,000 #Awesome customers and counting! 🙌 Thank you for trusting us and allowing us to be a part of your journey. Your support drives us to move forward!#ToyotaIndia #Hyryder pic.twitter.com/B4t8D0vx1v — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 16, 2024 undefined undefined

The features list of the SUV includes a 9-inch infotainment screen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, head up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, reclining rear seats, and a wireless charger. Safety features on the SUV include 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, disc-brakes on all 4 corners, 360-degree camera, hill hold control, and stability control.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025



The Urban Cruiser Hyryder can be had with either a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, a CNG derivative of the same engine, or a strong hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5 litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The strong hybrid powertrain is capable of producing 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. Transmission options with the mild-hybrid petrol engine include either a five speed manual or a six speed automatic gearbox.









