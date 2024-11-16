Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
Toyota India has announced that it has sold 1,00,000 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV since its launch. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder was a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance, introduced in 2022, alongside its rebadged twin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. With prices ranging from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market, the vehicle is offered with a series of petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options.
The features list of the SUV includes a 9-inch infotainment screen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, head up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, reclining rear seats, and a wireless charger. Safety features on the SUV include 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, disc-brakes on all 4 corners, 360-degree camera, hill hold control, and stability control.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder can be had with either a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, a CNG derivative of the same engine, or a strong hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5 litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The strong hybrid powertrain is capable of producing 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. Transmission options with the mild-hybrid petrol engine include either a five speed manual or a six speed automatic gearbox.