Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe Tesero
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

A Tale Of Jungle And Track: Vredestein Pinza HT And Ultrac Vorti i Tyres Experienced

Vredestein Tyres recently launched two new tyres in the Indian market. I had the opportunity to test one of them on an off-road trail in a jungle in Ooty, and the other on the newly built CoASTT track in Coimbatore.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Day 1 was all about navigating through a jungle in the picturesque Ooty.
  • Day 2 included gunning down on the newly built coASTT track in Coimbatore.
  • The fresh rubbers from Vredestein are made in India.

Tyres, one of the crucial components of any vehicle, serve as the sole contact between the car and the road. It plays a vital role in the braking, traction, handling, and steering of a vehicle, alongside various electronic aids in modern vehicles. Choices for tyres, especially on SUVs, are limited, and only a handful of brands produce tyres that fulfil everyone's needs. 

 

Vredestein Tyres – the premium arm of Apollo Tyres – has expanded its offerings in the Indian market with the introduction of Pinza HT and Ultrac Vorti i tyres for premium and luxury SUVs. And I recently got the opportunity to experience both. The former, I tested on an off-road trail in Ooty, while the latter was pushed to its limits on the newly developed CoASTT track in Coimbatore. Here is how my experience was with these fresh, made-in-India tyres from Vredestein. 

 

Day 1: Vredestein Pinza HT in the Forest 

 

Vredestein Tyre Experience 2

I experienced the Pinza HT tyres on the Isuzu D-max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux pickup trucks. 

 

Day 1 was for the Pinza HT (Highway Terrain) tyres, designed primarily for normal road and highway use. It also had the marking (M+S) on the sidewalls indicating that it can be used in mild snow and sand conditions as well. However, Vredestein claimed these tyres could also tackle light off-roading and to demonstrate its claim, the brand curated an off-road trail in Ooty, complete with rocks, mud, and as ragged terrain as one could expect from a forest. 

 

Vredestein Tyre Experience 3

The Pinza HTs didn't lose traction or momentum, be it with tackling muck while ascending or passing through a water flow while descending. 

 

Road-biassed tyres on an off-road trail, yeah, that sounds unreal, but we tested these tyres on the Isuzu V-Cross and the Toyota Hilux, both equipped with 4x4 drivetrains. The trail included steep descents and ascents, accompanied by tight hairpin bends, requiring the use of low and high 4x4 settings. While going down the path, the tyres offered good grip, which was quite confidence-inspiring for me, and the same was the case on loose soil and rocky terrains. On wet and extremely rugged patches and at slow speeds, we did not experience any wheel spin which was kind of startling looking at the nature of the path. 

 

Vredestein Tyre Experience 4

The Pinza HTs seemed to be underestimated at first for handling such terrain.

 

The Pinza HT tyres in the 235/70 R16 size shod onto the V-cross helped navigate trails laden with branches, rocks, pits, and muck with ease. Frankly, it is more than adequate for the “light off-road” tag it bears. No punctures marked a joy for the Vredestein team despite pushing the tyres constantly up and down the turbulent terrain. 

 

Where it is meant to be driven – on regular road conditions – the Pinza HTs performed quite well, with minimal tyre noise seeping into the cabin even at higher speeds. The on-road stint was quite short, but the tyres showcased good stability on the Fortuner that we drove. 

 

The Pinza HT range is available in sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches, fitting SUVs like the Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Safari and Harrier, Toyota Fortuner and Hilux, and Isuzu V-Cross.

 

Day 2: Vredestein Ultrac Vorti i on the CoASTT Track

 

Vredestein Tyre Experience 8

The Ultrac Vorti i tyres were tested on the newly developed CoASTT Track in Coimbatore. 

 

Day 2 was for the Ultrac Vorti i range, designed for luxury and performance vehicles such as the BMW X5 and X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Lamborghini Urus, Range Rover Sport, Porsche Macan, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. These tyres were fitted on the G-Class and X5, and I tested the former on the newly developed CoASTT track in Coimbatore. A Mercedes-Benz GLS 400, also equipped with Ultrac Vorti i tyres, served as the lead car.

 

Vredestein Tyre Experience 7

The G63 was equipped with 22-inch Ultrac Vorti i tyres. 

 

The G63 was equipped with 22-inch Ultrac Vorti i tyres, while the X5 used 21-inch tyres. Unfortunately, the X5's brakes burned out, limiting my testing to three laps in the G63. We were advised to stick behind the lead vehicle, which somewhat restricted from pushing the car to its full potential and drawing a bigger picture of the assessment. With the three convoyed laps, I figured out that despite the weight of the Wagon, the larger 285/40 R22 tyres carried the heft with ease on twisties and straights. It certainly impressed with its grips on assertive cornering with the breaking performance being meritorious. 

 

The Ultrac Vorti i series now includes 21 and 22-inch sizes, a first for Vredestein’s Indian production.

 

Vredestein Tyre 2

To end the experience, here is how to read the sidewalls of a tyre and understand what the numeric markings denote. 

 

  • 285 mm indicates the tyre width.
  • 40 is the aspect ratio, meaning the tyre's height is 40% of its width.
  • R signifies that the tyre is radial.
  • 22 denotes the rim size in inches.
  • 110 is the load index capacity, showing how much weight the tyre can bear.
  • The letter represents the tyre’s maximum speed rating (Y = 300 kmph).

 

# Vredestein Tyres# Vredestein tyre review# Vredestein# Vredestein Pinza HT# Vredestein Ultrac Vorti i# Coimbatore# Ooty# coASTT Track# Isuzu V-Cross# Toyota Hilux# off-road# Mercedes-AMG G63# BMW X5# car# Cars# Cover Story# Feature
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Pinza HT will be offered in the size bracket of 16 - 18 inches and is aimed at the premium SUV segment
    Vredestein Launches Pinza HT In India; Ultrac Vorti I Offered In Additional Sizes
  • The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is a brilliant machine! It does everything well and at the price, it is a steal, in case you want a premium adventure motorcycle which doesn’t cost over Rs. 20 lakh.
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Review; Best Middleweight Adventure Motorcycle?
  • The D-Max V-Cross Prestige gains darkened exterior styling elements, more safety equipment and a new rear seat.
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.20 Lakh
  • The Tasman will make its debut in 2025, and will be sold in foreign markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa and the Middle East
    Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck
  • The new Royal Enfield Himalayan now joins car&bike’s long term fleet. Over the next few months, we will tell you how the motorcycle holds up to the rigours of daily riding, highway jaunts, off-road riding and much more.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Test: Introduction

Latest Reviews

  • Vredestein Tyres recently launched two new tyres in the Indian market. I had the opportunity to test one of them on an off-road trail in a jungle in Ooty, and the other on the newly built CoASTT track in Coimbatore.
    A Tale Of Jungle And Track: Vredestein Pinza HT And Ultrac Vorti i Tyres Experienced
  • It’s the newest rebadged model and is based on the quite popular Fronx. But is the Toyota Taisor worth buying when you already have the Fronx coming up roses?
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Review: Cut From The Same Cloth
  • The Hero Xtreme 125R and the TVS Raider add a dash of premium, sporty appeal to the practicality of a commuter motorcycle. But which one is the better bike?
    Hero Xtreme 125R Vs TVS Raider Comparison Review
  • The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is a brilliant machine! It does everything well and at the price, it is a steal, in case you want a premium adventure motorcycle which doesn’t cost over Rs. 20 lakh.
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Review; Best Middleweight Adventure Motorcycle?
  • Six years on from the launch of its maiden product, Ather Energy has readied its second scooter, aimed at winning the hearts of Indian families. Does the Rizta have the ingredients to make it a winner?
    Ather Rizta Review: The Ather For Every Indian Family?
  • The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
    Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: In Pictures
  • The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
    Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: Great Biking Experience At An Even Greater Price
  • The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift offers better efficiency, more features and a new engine. But is it still that fun-to-drive affordable little hatchback that everyone loved so much?
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Review: The OG Fun Hatch Still Has It!
  • The Super Meteor 650 is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s lineup. The cruiser has been part of the carandbike fleet and my long-term companion for about a month now. And I have been using it for my daily commutes to work and for leisure rides on weekends. How is this Royal Enfield to live with? Read on to find out.
    Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, A 650 cc Cruiser For Daily Commute, Howzat?
  • Here’s a Pulsar that’s loaded with tech and features; more than what you’ve seen on any other bike in the entire range. But is it worth your money? We ride it.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Worthy flagship Or Just Another Pulsar?
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • car
  • A Tale Of Jungle And Track: Vredestein Pinza HT And Ultrac Vorti i Tyres Experienced
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved