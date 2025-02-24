Next-Gen BMW X5 Spied Testing With ‘Neue Klasse’ Design
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on February 24, 2025
Highlights
- New-gen X5 to get Neue Klasse X concept inspired design
- Expected to get internal combustion and all-electric powertrains
- Debut expected in 2026
The upcoming fifth-generation of the BMW X5 has been spied testing in global markets. The new-gen SUV, expected to debut globally in 2026 wears a design inspired by the Neue Klasse X concept which forms the basis for an all-new SUV which is expected to arrive this year. A Neue Klasse sedan - the all-new 3 Series- will arrive in 2026.
Also read: BMW iX Facelift Revealed; Gets Over 700 km Range, Develops Up To 650 bhp
Viewed in profile, the new X5’s overall proportions don’t too have to change from the fourth-gen SUV though the nose now looks to be flatter. Additionally, while the camouflage hides away a lot of the design, expect the SUV to feature smoother and softer body lines as previewed by the Neue Klasse X SUV.
Also read: 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: All-New BMW X3 SUV Launched In India At Rs 75.80 Lakh
Up front, the SUV looks set to feature the new grille design first seen on the Neue Klasse X with a new slim kidney grille flanked by a blanked-out grille panel that smoothly integrates into the headlamps. The bumper too appears to be quite smooth with fewer cuts and creases and a notable air vent sitting down low. The test mule featured a flap on the front fender which in addition to the exhaust visible at the rear suggested that the SUV could be a plug-in hybrid. The test mule also looked to lack conventional door handles. The doors looked to house a sensor module at the base of the glasshouse of the B and C pillars that could house a button for an electric door release.
Also read: CES 2025: Next-Gen BMW Panoramic iDrive Unveiled; Enter Production By End-2025
The rear meanwhile featured an integrated spoiler element on the roof and while the tail lamps were to a major extent camouflaged, they looked to be horizontal two-piece units extending onto the tailgate. The rear bumper also appears to be more prominent than on the current-gen SUV. As per reports, the new X5 will feature minimal design differences between the internal combustion and all-electric models.
Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW iX1 Long-Wheelbase Launched In India at Rs 49 Lakh
The interior remains under wraps though expect the new X5’s cabin to be influenced by the cabin design of the Neue Klasse X concept.
On the powertrain front, expect the new X5 to be offered in both internal combustion and all-electric derivatives with the former also expected to include plug-in hybrid powertrains. BMW is also working on fuel-cell technology in partnership with Toyota with the first model due to arrive in 2028. The new X5 could hence also be considered as a launch platform for the powertrain given that the current test vehicle is based on the X5.
Image Credit: Wilco Blok
