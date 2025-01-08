Login
CES 2025: Next-Gen BMW Panoramic iDrive Unveiled; Enter Production By End-2025

New system features an edge-to-edge display at the base of the windscreen in addition to a head-up display and central touchscreen.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Next-gen system to feature in new BMWs from 2025
  • Features an edge-to-edge panoramic display at the base of the windscreen
  • New interior design features minimal physical controls

BMW has unveiled the next generation of its iDrive system at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025. The new system, now called Panoramic iDrive is set to feature in all new-gen BMW cars from later this year. The company says that the new iDrive system will feature the brand’s new Operating System X “which acts as the intelligence hub behind the new display and operating concept.”

 

Also read: New BMW 1 Series Design Patented In India

Next gen BMW i Drive 1

New Drive system replaces a lot of the physical controls with haptic buttons or touchscreen-based operations.

 

Also read: Honda 0 Saloon, 0 SUV EV Prototypes Showcased At CES 2025
 

The centre piece of the new iDrive system is based around four main elements - a Panoramic display located at the base of the windshield, a new 3D head-up display, new central touchscreen, and a new multifunction steering. Starting with the panoramic display, BMW says that the Panoramic Vision system is a pseudo-heads-up display that projects information on a black printed surface at the base of the windshield. The display stretches the dashboard's width and provides all relevant details to the driver at eye level. The display is also customisable via the central touchscreen. The 3D head-up display is an optional feature and projects information directly onto the windshield atop the Panoramic Vision display. The HUD complements the content displayed by the Panoramic Vision display and integrates navigation and automated driving system information.

 

Also Read: All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut
 Next gen BMW i Drive 2

Edge-to-edge Panoramic Vision display houses relevant driver information; optional 3D HUD compliments the display.

 

The new touchscreen features an angular design compared to the generic rectangle and uses matrix backlight technology. BMW says that the new OS for the display makes it easy and convenient to use, with users able to shuffle info to the Panoramic Vision display with simple swipe gestures. The new steering is a two-spoke unit, though unlike the horizontal spoke design of current BMW EVs, it features vertical spokes. The horn is flanked by two wing-like extensions that house controls for the ADAS function and in-car controls.
 

Also Read: 2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore
 

BMW says that the switches feature haptic feedback, illuminate according to the functions available at any point in time, and feature a ‘relief-like surface’ for easy touch-based identification. BMW has also replaced many of the physical controls for features on existing models with haptic buttons. These include the controls for the windscreen wipers, turn signal indicators, exterior mirrors, volume control, gear selectors, and window de-icers.
 Next gen BMW i Drive 3

New Operating System X allows for greater customisability and is the nerve centre for a lot of in-car functions.

 

BMW says that the new OS X also offers greater levels of customisability compared to its older OS systems and will offer a more comprehensive language suit for the intelligent virtual assistant.
 

The new iDrive system will debut in BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse models later this year. The first of these is a new SUV due to debut in 2025, followed by the 3 Series replacement arriving in 2026.

