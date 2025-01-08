Honda 0 Saloon, 0 SUV EV Prototypes Showcased At CES 2025

Honda has showcased the first two models of its upcoming 0 series lineup of EVs at CES 2025, which includes a saloon and an SUV. Honda has stated that the EVs will be equipped with the company’s new ASIMO operating system that allows for automated driving. Furthermore, Honda also announced an agreement with Renesas Electronics Corporation to develop a high-performance system-on-chip, to be introduced in this lineup. Still in prototype form, Honda has stated that the production-spec versions of the models will go on sale in North America by 2026, followed by global markets that include Japan and Europe.

Also Read: Honda And Sony Co-Developed Afeela 1 EV Will Go On Sale; Reservations Open At CES 2025

Honda 0 Saloon Prototype



The Saloon will be equipped with Honda’s Level 3 automated driving technology

On the cosmetic front, the all-electric 0 Saloon’s styling, from up front, is reminiscent of many high-performance two-door coupes in the global market, sporting a flat, slanting bonnet and a low-slung, sharply-angled windscreen. The car’s silhouette, however, is rather unconventional, with elongated rear overhangs, an abruptly ending roofline, and a Kamm tail outlined by lighting on all four ends. The rest of the body makes use of clean lines, without too many cuts and creases. On the inside, the vehicle features a plethora of screens and a glass roof. Honda has also stated that the car features an interior that is “more spacious than expected based on the exterior dimensions”. The car will be equipped with Honda’s Level 3 automated driving technology.

Also Read: Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo



Honda 0 SUV Prototype



Honda stated that the model will be offered with a steer-by-wire system

Honda’s all-electric 0 SUV prototype will be the first among the two prototypes to be sold in production-spec guise. Visually, the model sports several contemporary styling cues such as a contrast-black sash element up front, on which the headlamps are integrated, aero-optimised wheels, and flush door handles. The silhouette of the SUV is once again, quite distinctive, featuring high rear overhangs, with an almost flat roofline and a boxy rear end, outlined by the tail lamp. The interior of the SUV is similar to that of the saloon, featuring a multitude of screens and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Honda also stated that the model will be offered with a steer-by-wire system.



