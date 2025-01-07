Honda And Sony Co-Developed Afeela 1 EV Will Go On Sale; Reservations Open At CES 2025

After almost five years since we first heard the news of Honda and Sony joining forces to develop an EV, the Afeela 1 has finally opened the reservation books at the CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2025 in Las Vegas. First seen as Vision-S and Vision-S 02, the Afeela 1 EV is an electric sedan the size of the S-Class and comes with all modern-day EV technologies.

Customers interested in this new electric sedan must make a reservation of just 200 USD. When it goes on sale, it will be available in two variants — Origin and Signature—priced at 89,900 USD and 109,900 USD, respectively. Interestingly, deliveries of the more expensive trim will commence by mid-2026, while the Origin trim will go on sale the following year.

Also Read: CES 2023: Sony, Honda Reveal Electric Prototype 'Afeela' EV

Appearance-wise, the Afeela EV looks like any modern-day EV from a new startup. Clean lines, sleek fascia, unconventional proportions, and a spacious and futuristic cabin. It also comes with Level 2 ADAS along with a widescreen panel running the length of the dashboard. It also has a screen where the conventional grille should have been giving out details like vehicle status, weather, or sports news, or simply relaying a welcome message. There’s also noise cancellation and a spatial sound system inside the cabin with use of special materials.

Also Read: Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs

In terms of specification, the 91kWh battery pack is good enough for a claimed range of 483 kms on a single charge. A dual motor has a combined output of 480kms, and there’s a charging support of 150kW. Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) also assures compatibility with Tesla’s vast network of Superchargers. The SHM Afeela 1 EV's arrival in India is unlikely.