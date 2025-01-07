Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMercedes-Benz G 580 EVMaruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda And Sony Co-Developed Afeela 1 EV Will Go On Sale; Reservations Open At CES 2025

With prices starting at 89,900 USD, the Afeela 1 will finally go into production. Initially to be sold in California global sales will commence only next year.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Deliveries will commence by mid-2026
  • 91kWh battery pack with 483kms of range
  • Two variants on offer – Origin and Signature

After almost five years since we first heard the news of Honda and Sony joining forces to develop an EV, the Afeela 1 has finally opened the reservation books at the CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2025 in Las Vegas. First seen as Vision-S and Vision-S 02, the Afeela 1 EV is an electric sedan the size of the S-Class and comes with all modern-day EV technologies. 

 

ascas

Customers interested in this new electric sedan must make a reservation of just 200 USD. When it goes on sale, it will be available in two variants — Origin and Signature—priced at 89,900 USD and 109,900 USD, respectively. Interestingly, deliveries of the more expensive trim will commence by mid-2026, while the Origin trim will go on sale the following year. 

 

Also Read: CES 2023: Sony, Honda Reveal Electric Prototype 'Afeela' EV

wefwe

Appearance-wise, the Afeela EV looks like any modern-day EV from a new startup. Clean lines, sleek fascia, unconventional proportions, and a spacious and futuristic cabin. It also comes with Level 2 ADAS along with a widescreen panel running the length of the dashboard. It also has a screen where the conventional grille should have been giving out details like vehicle status, weather, or sports news, or simply relaying a welcome message. There’s also noise cancellation and a spatial sound system inside the cabin with use of special materials.

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs

adcvads

In terms of specification, the 91kWh battery pack is good enough for a claimed range of 483 kms on a single charge. A dual motor has a combined output of 480kms, and there’s a charging support of 150kW. Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) also assures compatibility with Tesla’s vast network of Superchargers. The SHM Afeela 1 EV's arrival in India is unlikely. 

dvldl
# honda electric cars# honda electric# honda sony mobility# honda sony ev# honda sony electric cars# honda sony ces# honda CES 2025# sony CES 2025# car# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# CES
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
    Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs
  • The first vehicle in the 0 series lineup is slated to make its debut in North America by 2026
    Honda 0 Series EVs Target Near-500 KM Range
  • Honda says that the new 0 series will sit on a new dedicated EV platform with the first production vehicle arriving in 2026.
    CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
  • The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.
    Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
  • The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs
    EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production

Latest News

  • Bookings for the BE 6 Pack Three will open from February 14 with deliveries to start in early March.
    Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Details Revealed; 79 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 26.90 Lakh
  • With prices starting at 89,900 USD, the Afeela 1 will finally go into production. Initially to be sold in California global sales will commence only next year.
    Honda And Sony Co-Developed Afeela 1 EV Will Go On Sale; Reservations Open At CES 2025
  • Updated Enyaq to feature Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language and will continue to be offered in SUV and SUV-coupe body styles.
    Skoda Enyaq Facelift Debut On January 8
  • FADA reported the highest-ever sales in the passenger vehicle, three-wheeler and tractor segments in CY 2024 though the sector ended 2024 with a slump in sales in December
    FADA Sales 2024: Auto Sales Grow 9 Per Cent In Calendar Year; Slide 12.49 Per Cent In December
  • The Sealion 7 will be the fourth vehicle to be sold by BYD in the Indian market, after the Atto 3, Seal and the eMax7
    BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For Q1 2025; Showcase At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
  • The biggest change on the SUV is the return of the 5.0-litre V8 engine to the lineup, which now churns out 98 bhp less than before
    2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
  • All-electric Creta will get two power outputs, Level 2 ADAS tech, an in-car payment feature enabling payments via the touchscreen, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control and more.
    Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS
  • Royal Enfield’s best-selling 650, the Interceptor, has been spotted likely sporting a larger 750cc engine, which has been in the works for a while now.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Spotted Testing In India
  • Bajaj Auto has confirmed it will be launching the new Pulsar RS200 motorcycle in India this week.
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 To Be Launched In India This Week
  • Following a quiet 2024, Renault India is lining up two big launches for 2025 in the form of the next-generation Triber MPV and the new Kiger subcompact SUV, with the launch of the all-new Duster scheduled for 2026.
    New Renault Triber And Kiger India Launch In 2025; Duster Set To Return In 2026
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Honda And Sony Co-Developed Afeela 1 EV Will Go On Sale; Reservations Open At CES 2025
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved