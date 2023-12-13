Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 13, 2023
Highlights
- Production to be halted in January 2024
- Model went on sale in global markets in 2020
- Honda reportedly halting taking new orders in Europe and Japan
The Honda e, the Japanese carmaker's small electric hatchback is set to end its production run in the coming weeks. As per reports, Honda has stopped accepting new orders for the hatchback in many markets with the company’s Japanese website also announcing the end of production of the model.
A statement published on the Japanese website reads, “production of the Honda e will end in January 2024. Honda e will be discontinued once the production run is sold out.”
Unveiled in 2019, the Honda e was the company’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle built on a dedicated EV platform. The diminutive EV offered seating for up to four individuals and came packed with a 37.5 kWh battery pack as standard. This gave the EV a claimed range of up to 220 km on a single charge. The model also packed in a fair bit of tech including a widescreen console atop the dashboard housing three integrated screens.
There was no clear reason as to why the model was being discontinued though a statement by the company said that the model had successfully brought new customers to the brand and had helped spearhead its plans to push electrified powertrains in Europe. Speculation suggests that the model is being discontinued due to a fall in demand with some competitors offering alternatives with greater space and range for similar prices.
The end of the Honda e however does not mark the end of Honda’s EV program. The carmaker earlier this year revealed the new e:Ny1 SUV for European markets with more models in the works.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 9,700 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 46,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 58,500 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 46,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 51,700 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 73,268 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 34,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 20,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 58,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19547 second ago
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted testing in the near-production guise and is expected to make a global debut next year, followed by the India launch soon after
-8560 second ago
Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers
-4288 second ago
The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.
32 minutes ago
The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp
1 hour ago
The price adjustment is attributed to rising supply, input, and operational costs.
1 hour ago
The Range Rover Electric will have an 800-volt architecture and support software over-the-air updates and make a global debut in 2024
14 hours ago
The Crossover will be offered in three variants- the B2B-focused GX250, along with the more consumer-focused CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S
15 hours ago
Aside from the new paint finish, Revolt has not made any changes to the RV400.
16 hours ago
While Royal Enfield showcased the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition earlier this month, here’s a rundown of things to expect from the brand’s newest 650 cc motorcycle
17 hours ago
Aprilia has introduced the new Aprilia RS 457 to compete in the entry-level parallel-twin sportbike segment.
7 days ago
Honda Cars India is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 89,000 on the City and Amaze, depending on the variant
9 days ago
The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts
24 days ago
Building upon the existing Honda Sensing 360, the latest updates aim to mitigate blind spots around vehicles to aid collision avoidance and reduce driver burden during journeys.
26 days ago
The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas
26 days ago
The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350