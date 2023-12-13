Login

Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024

The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 13, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Production to be halted in January 2024
  • Model went on sale in global markets in 2020
  • Honda reportedly halting taking new orders in Europe and Japan

The Honda e, the Japanese carmaker's small electric hatchback is set to end its production run in the coming weeks. As per reports, Honda has stopped accepting new orders for the hatchback in many markets with the company’s Japanese website also announcing the end of production of the model.

 

A statement published on the Japanese website reads, “production of the Honda e will end in January 2024. Honda e will be discontinued once the production run is sold out.”

Unveiled in 2019, the Honda e was the company’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle built on a dedicated EV platform. The diminutive EV offered seating for up to four individuals and came packed with a 37.5 kWh battery pack as standard. This gave the EV a claimed range of up to 220 km on a single charge. The model also packed in a fair bit of tech including a widescreen console atop the dashboard housing three integrated screens.

 

There was no clear reason as to why the model was being discontinued though a statement by the company said that the model had successfully brought new customers to the brand and had helped spearhead its plans to push electrified powertrains in Europe. Speculation suggests that the model is being discontinued due to a fall in demand with some competitors offering alternatives with greater space and range for similar prices.

The end of the Honda e however does not mark the end of Honda’s EV program. The carmaker earlier this year revealed the new e:Ny1 SUV for European markets with more models in the works.

 

# Honda# Honda electric# Honda e hatchback# Honda electric car# Honda Cars# Honda electric vehicles
