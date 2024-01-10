Login

CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan

Honda says that the new 0 series will sit on a new dedicated EV platform with the first production vehicle arriving in 2026.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • New Honda 0 Series Saloon (Zero Series Saloon) previews future flagship EV
  • First 0 Series model to make global debut by 2026
  • Will feature Level 3 ADAS functionality

Honda arrived at the CES 2024 with a pair of all-electric concepts previewing a new EV series due to arrive in global markets from 2026. The first of these was a four-door sleek-looking sedan simply called the 0 Series Saloon concept (read Zero Series Saloon). The 0 series is the name Honda has assigned to its new upcoming EV range with the models likely to be sold alongside its current and upcoming e:N range of EVs.

The Saloon concept previews a future flagship EV from the Japanese carmaker.

 

Honda says that the 0 Series Saloon previews a flagship EV from Honda that will sit on a new electric vehicle platform with a focus on offering vehicles with low floors, sporty dynamics and efficient powertrains. The 0 Series Saloon for its part looks like a streamlined and futuristic sedan with a wedge-shaped nose, flowing roofline and high set rear end giving it an almost estate-like profile.

 

The nose is characterised by a digital panel housing a new look Honda ‘H’ logo – it will feature on future EVs. The panel adds a three-dimensional look to the fascia of the concept with the graphics making it appear as if the unit is inset as compared to the nose of the sedan. The main headlamps sit higher up the nose seemingly integrated into the base of the windshield than on the short bonnet.

The concept features unique digital interfaces at the front and rear.

 

The rear too features a similar 3D-effect illuminated panel with light rings as the front with Honda spelled out in the centre. The concept also features an extensive glass house with the low-set windscreen merging with a panoramic glass roof that stretches to the back of the passenger cell. What helps the concept stand out more are the pair of massive gullwing doors that stretch the length of the passenger cabin.

The Saloon concept has an almost estate-like profile with the roofline remaining high up till the rear

 

Moving to the cabin, the concept features a four-seat layout with individual seats for all occupants. Honda says that the concept features a steer-by-wire system meaning that the steering has no direct connection to the front wheels. The yoke-style steering emerges out of the dashboard to greet the driver. The overall style is quite minimalist with digital screens visible near the centre console and on the passenger side.

Honda says that “the instrument panel features a human-machine interface (HMI) that enables simple and intuitive operations, realizing a sophisticated and seamless user interface.”

Cabin is minimalist with a yoke steering that extends out of the dashboard.

 

Honda at this time has not revealed any details on the powertrain aside from confirming that all 0 Series models will feature e-axles – the motor, inverter and gearbox integrated into the car’s axle. It also confirmed fast charging at a rate of 15 to 80 per cent in as little as 15 minutes for its new EV series as well as the use of high-density lightweight battery packs.

 

Honda also confirmed that all 0 Series models will come with its Honda Sensing Elite – its level 3 driver assistance systems that are currently only offered on the Honda Legend in some global markets. The vehicles will also be capable of ‘hands-off’ driving in a number of scenarios with an AI-based system being used on-board to learn driver preferences and adapt the vehicle accordingly.

# Honda# Honda Zero Series# Honda 0 Series# Honda EV# Honda 0 Series EVs# Honda Future EVs# Honda Electric Cars# Honda Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed
CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-18111 second ago

Honda says the Space-Hub concept has been developed under the theme of “augmenting people’s daily lives” with the rear cabin designed to facilitate conversations.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8515 second ago

The Creta Facelift sports significant exterior design revisions along with upgraded tech features on the interiors.

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-8391 second ago

KTM's Kevin Benavides and Toyota's Lucas Moraes claimed their first-ever stage wins in the Dakar 2024 Rally, triumphing in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively, on Stage 3

Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf

Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV

All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The much awaited Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover. And yes, it will be launched in India soon.

Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The updates bring with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features

Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The R15 will be available in a new ‘Vivid Magenta Metallic’, while the FZ-X will get a chrome option in the coming weeks.

Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the spy images provide details of upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp

Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row

Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Honda’s compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs 58,000 depending on the variant.

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9

Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast
Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The 12th Edition of the Honda Drive to Discover explored parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, including the mighty Nathu La Pass.

Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved