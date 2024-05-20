Login
Honda 0 Series EVs Target Near-500 KM Range

The first vehicle in the 0 series lineup is slated to make its debut in North America by 2026
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda will globally launch seven 0 series models of varying sizes and body styles by 2030.
  • Brand says that each model in the lineup will have a range of more than 480 km.
  • First production model to launch under the all-electric 0 series would be a sedan.

As it ushers towards an all-electric future, Honda recently revealed additional details about its new 0 Series, including those about its battery range and platform. The Japanese automaker has previously stated that the 0 series will be its flagship EV lineup, under which it plans to globally launch seven models of varying sizes and body styles by 2030. The first vehicle in the lineup is slated to make its debut in North America by 2026. 

 

Also Read: CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan

 

EV Lineup Details

 

The 0 series models will be built on an all-new bespoke platform. It will feature include a newly developed compact e-Axle setup and an ultra-thin battery pack. The cars will also be lighter by 100 kgs compared to Honda’s initial EV lineup, thanks to lighter body frames, and a lighter power unit, which it says was built using the knowledge amassed while working as an engine supplier in Formula 1. The battery and power unit will be placed low and in the middle of the vehicle body to achieve a low centre of gravity. Honda will also work on making the cars more aerodynamic, with inputs from its motorsports activities. Honda also says that each model in the 0 series lineup of EVs will have a range of more than 480 km.

Honda 0 Series E Vs Target Near 500 KM Range 1

Honda has also hinted that many models in the lineup will be available with Level 3 ADAS

 

The Japanese automaker has also stated that 0 Series models will feature a digital UX, optimized for each individual customer, which will regularly receive OTA updates. Honda has also hinted that many models in the lineup will be available with Level 3 ADAS, although it hasn’t specified which.

 

Also Read: Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024

 

Launch Timeline

Honda 0 Series EVs Target Near-500 KM Range

The first model to launch under the all-electric 0 Series lineup will be based on the Saloon concept shown at CES’24

 

Honda has previously revealed that the first production model to launch under the all-electric 0 Series lineup would be a sedan, based on the Saloon concept shown at CES’24, held in Las Vegas. The launch of an entry-level SUV and a mid-size SUV in the same year will follow this. Additionally, the brand will also launch a range of other EVs including a 3-row SUV, compact SUV and a compact sedan from 2027 to 2030, under the same lineup. Aside from this, the brand also plans to launch 10 EV models in China by 2027 and make EVs represent 100 per cent of its automobile sales in the Chinese market by 2035.

 

Also Read: CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed

Honda 0 Series E Vs Target Near 500 KM Range

Honda's launch timeline for its 0 Series EVs

 

Despite a slowdown in EV sales in recent times, Honda clarified that it is fully committed towards its goal of fully electrifying its lineup and having 100 per cent of its sales come from EVs and FCEVs (Hydrogen-powered) by 2040. The brand further went on to state that it believes that EVs are the long-term solution and is confident that the EV shift will continue to proceed steadily. The brand plans to invest 10 trillion yen (Nearly USD 64 billion dollars), over the 10-year period through FY2031, when it expects the period of full-fledged popularisation of EVs to start.

# Honda# Honda EV# Honda 0 Series# Honda 0 Series EVs# electric cars# Honda electric cars# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

