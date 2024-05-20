Honda 0 Series EVs Target Near-500 KM Range

As it ushers towards an all-electric future, Honda recently revealed additional details about its new 0 Series, including those about its battery range and platform. The Japanese automaker has previously stated that the 0 series will be its flagship EV lineup, under which it plans to globally launch seven models of varying sizes and body styles by 2030. The first vehicle in the lineup is slated to make its debut in North America by 2026.

EV Lineup Details

The 0 series models will be built on an all-new bespoke platform. It will feature include a newly developed compact e-Axle setup and an ultra-thin battery pack. The cars will also be lighter by 100 kgs compared to Honda’s initial EV lineup, thanks to lighter body frames, and a lighter power unit, which it says was built using the knowledge amassed while working as an engine supplier in Formula 1. The battery and power unit will be placed low and in the middle of the vehicle body to achieve a low centre of gravity. Honda will also work on making the cars more aerodynamic, with inputs from its motorsports activities. Honda also says that each model in the 0 series lineup of EVs will have a range of more than 480 km.

Honda has also hinted that many models in the lineup will be available with Level 3 ADAS

The Japanese automaker has also stated that 0 Series models will feature a digital UX, optimized for each individual customer, which will regularly receive OTA updates. Honda has also hinted that many models in the lineup will be available with Level 3 ADAS, although it hasn’t specified which.

Launch Timeline

The first model to launch under the all-electric 0 Series lineup will be based on the Saloon concept shown at CES’24

Honda has previously revealed that the first production model to launch under the all-electric 0 Series lineup would be a sedan, based on the Saloon concept shown at CES’24, held in Las Vegas. The launch of an entry-level SUV and a mid-size SUV in the same year will follow this. Additionally, the brand will also launch a range of other EVs including a 3-row SUV, compact SUV and a compact sedan from 2027 to 2030, under the same lineup. Aside from this, the brand also plans to launch 10 EV models in China by 2027 and make EVs represent 100 per cent of its automobile sales in the Chinese market by 2035.

Honda's launch timeline for its 0 Series EVs

Despite a slowdown in EV sales in recent times, Honda clarified that it is fully committed towards its goal of fully electrifying its lineup and having 100 per cent of its sales come from EVs and FCEVs (Hydrogen-powered) by 2040. The brand further went on to state that it believes that EVs are the long-term solution and is confident that the EV shift will continue to proceed steadily. The brand plans to invest 10 trillion yen (Nearly USD 64 billion dollars), over the 10-year period through FY2031, when it expects the period of full-fledged popularisation of EVs to start.