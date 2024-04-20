Login
Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under 'Ye Series' Ahead Of Auto China 2024

Honda plans to introduce a total of 10 EV models – specifically for China – by 2027, building on the foundation laid by the e:NS1 and e: NP1 models introduced in 2022.
By car&bike Team

By car&bike Team

1 mins read

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda unveiled its Ye Series electric vehicles for China, including the Ye P7, Ye S7, and Ye GT Concept.
  • The Ye P7 and S7 come in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations.
  • Honda plans to introduce a total of six Ye Series models by 2027.

Honda has unveiled its "Ye Series" of electric vehicles (EVs), set to debut in the Chinese market. This marks the introduction of the first set of Ye Series models, including the "Ye P7" and "Ye S7," alongside the concept model "Ye GT Concept." The three unveiled models are scheduled to be displayed at the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), which will take place later this month in Beijing, China. 

 

Also Read: Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers

 

 

Central to the Ye Series is the adoption of Honda's new "H mark," specifically designed for the brand's next-generation EV lineup. These models are built upon a newly developed dedicated EV platform, tailored for the Chinese market, and incorporate advanced electrification technology. Moreover, Honda says that it will integrate intelligence technologies, such as an AI-powered assistant, to enhance the driving experience and functionality of these vehicles.

 

 

The Ye P7 and Ye S7 offer two configurations: one-motor rear-wheel drive and two-motor four-wheel drive. In terms of design, both models kind of have a unified exterior, which translates to sleek black pillars, flush door handles, and cameras that replace the traditional rearview mirror. Inside the cabin, it incorporates intelligent features, including LED emission pattern changes synchronized with AI assistance functions. The Ye P7 and Ye S7 models are slated to be launched in China by the end of 2024. 

 

Also Read: CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan

 

 

On the other hand, the Ye GT Concept has a low and wide silhouette that is reminiscent of that of the Grand Tourer vehicles. The concept introduces features like a far-focus display for the front-seat passenger, creating something that Honda says is a private theatre experience.

 

Looking ahead, Honda plans to introduce a total of 10 EV models in China by 2027, building on the foundation laid by the e:NS1 and e: NP1 models introduced in 2022, with production models based on the Ye GT Concept slated for release by the end of 2025. 

 

Written by - Ronit Agarwal 


 

# Honda# Honda Ye Series# Honda electric vehicles# Honda electric car# Honda China# Honda Ye P7# Honda Ye S7# Honda Ye GT# Electric Cars
