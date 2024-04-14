Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers

Honda has unveiled a new application that leverages AI technology to enhance the travel experiences of the blind and visually impaired called the Honda Scenic Audio app. The application uses AI technology, satellite imaging, and various other technological resources, including geotargeting and weather data, to provide a real-time auditory description of the scenery outside the vehicle for visually impaired and blind passengers. The app has been developed in collaboration with the Howe Innovation Center at Perkins School for the Blind.



Honda says that the audio descriptions extend beyond mere enumeration of the scenery and incorporates literary elements such as adjectives, recognisable sounds, comparisons of heights and terrain, and even ambient temperature readings. As of now the app is undergoing beta-testing and is being evaluated by members of the blind and visually impaired community to solicit feedback and insights.



Sandy Lacey, Executive Director of Perkins' DisabilityTech community said, “Scenic Audio supports our mission of creating a more accessible world for all by designing alongside and with the disability community. We are excited to collaborate on this project and applaud Honda for its leadership in creating inclusive auto experiences.”



Phil Hruska, Senior Manager, Honda Marketing said, “By creating a detailed narrative of the roadside views during a scenic driving experience, the Honda Scenic Audio app can help to open imaginations and enhance the joy of car travel to blind and visually impaired passengers.”



Written by: RONIT AGARWAL