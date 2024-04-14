Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GS
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers

The app uses computer vision, generative AI, satellite imaging, geotargeting and weather data to paint a vivid picture of the environment outside the vehicle.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda is working with the Perkins School for the Blind to develop and test the app
  • Honda Scenic Audio app uses AI to create real-time audio descriptions of the scenery
  • The app also describes scenery and includes details like sounds, temperatures, and comparisons

Honda has unveiled a new application that leverages AI technology to enhance the travel experiences of the blind and visually impaired called the Honda Scenic Audio app. The application uses AI technology, satellite imaging, and various other technological resources, including geotargeting and weather data, to provide a real-time auditory description of the scenery outside the vehicle for visually impaired and blind passengers. The app has been developed in collaboration with the Howe Innovation Center at Perkins School for the Blind.
 

Honda says that the audio descriptions extend beyond mere enumeration of the scenery and incorporates literary elements such as adjectives, recognisable sounds, comparisons of heights and terrain, and even ambient temperature readings. As of now the app is undergoing beta-testing and is being evaluated by members of the blind and visually impaired community to solicit feedback and insights.
 

Sandy Lacey, Executive Director of Perkins' DisabilityTech community said, “Scenic Audio supports our mission of creating a more accessible world for all by designing alongside and with the disability community. We are excited to collaborate on this project and applaud Honda for its leadership in creating inclusive auto experiences.”
 

Phil Hruska, Senior Manager, Honda Marketing said,  “By creating a detailed narrative of the roadside views during a scenic driving experience, the Honda Scenic Audio app can help to open imaginations and enhance the joy of car travel to blind and visually impaired passengers.”
 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Honda# Honda Scenic Audio App# Honda Cars# Cars# Technology
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24
Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo
2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia
2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia
Alfa Romeo Milano Unveiled: Italian Brand’s First Electric Car
Alfa Romeo Milano Unveiled: Italian Brand’s First Electric Car
KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India
KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India
Youtuber And Actor Bhuvan Bam Buys The Land Rover Defender
Youtuber And Actor Bhuvan Bam Buys The Land Rover Defender
Volkswagen Taigun Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved