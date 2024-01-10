CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed

Honda's second EV concept under the new ‘0’ Series is the Space-Hub van. Said to be designed under the same principles as the 0 Series Saloon, the Space-Hub is an all-electric van that Honda says has been designed to enhance the experience of passengers travelling in the rear as well as creating a space promoting conversations.

Also read: CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan



Up front, the fascia of the Space-Hub gets a similar digital panel as the 0 Series Saloon with concentric light rings along the edges adding a 3D effect and the new Honda ‘H’ logo in the centre. The twin-stacked headlights are integrated into the grille. The windshield emerges from the upper edge of the grille and flows into a panoramic glass roof that sits over the passenger cell. Down the sides, the concept features a slab-sided look with little to break from the design aside from the gentle flares over the wheel arches. In typical van fashion, the rear doors slide open.

Honda says the Space-Hub concept has been designed to enhance the rider experience in the back

The rear features a unique box-like design with the taillights running along its edges and an illuminated Honda badge sitting in the centre.

Tail lights surround the rear box section.

Moving to the cabin, the front section features seating for two separated by a floating centre console. The yoke-steering seems to be the centre for all drive-related functions with the gear selector incorporated as touch-sensitive buttons on the lower edge. The lack of pedals also suggests that the steering also functions as the accelerator and brakes for the vehicle. The dash itself looks to be one giant display providing all relevant vehicle and infotainment information to the occupants.

The Space-Hub features a digital heavy interface up front with a yoke-style steering.

The rear section features seating for four. The seats are designed in sets of two with one sitting behind the driver and co-driver facing the rear and the second located in the rear section. The highlight of the space however are the use of display technologies in the rear section of the cabin. The section behind the C-pillar lacks any visible glasshouse from the exterior though the interior can be programmed to display the surroundings like a virtual window. The same concept follows for a view out the rear of the vehicle with there being no physical rear windscreen.

There is no physical glasshouse behind the C pillar though it houses a massive curved display inside to display the exterior environment.

As with the 0 Series Saloon concept, Honda has not revealed any powertrain details for the concept. The company has also yet to confirm if the van could preview a future production model.