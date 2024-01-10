Login

CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed

Honda says the Space-Hub concept has been developed under the theme of “augmenting people’s daily lives” with the rear cabin designed to facilitate conversations.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Space-Hub concept engineered to elevate the experience of rear seat passengers
  • Features seating for four in the rear in a 2+2 arrangement
  • Yoke-steering acts as nerve centre for all drive-related controls

Honda's second EV concept under the new ‘0’ Series is the Space-Hub van. Said to be designed under the same principles as the 0 Series Saloon, the Space-Hub is an all-electric van that Honda says has been designed to enhance the experience of passengers travelling in the rear as well as creating a space promoting conversations.

 

Also read: CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
 

Up front, the fascia of the Space-Hub gets a similar digital panel as the 0 Series Saloon with concentric light rings along the edges adding a 3D effect and the new Honda ‘H’ logo in the centre. The twin-stacked headlights are integrated into the grille. The windshield emerges from the upper edge of the grille and flows into a panoramic glass roof that sits over the passenger cell. Down the sides, the concept features a slab-sided look with little to break from the design aside from the gentle flares over the wheel arches. In typical van fashion, the rear doors slide open.

Honda says the Space-Hub concept has been designed to enhance the rider experience in the back

 

The rear features a unique box-like design with the taillights running along its edges and an illuminated Honda badge sitting in the centre.

Tail lights surround the rear box section.

 

Moving to the cabin, the front section features seating for two separated by a floating centre console. The yoke-steering seems to be the centre for all drive-related functions with the gear selector incorporated as touch-sensitive buttons on the lower edge. The lack of pedals also suggests that the steering also functions as the accelerator and brakes for the vehicle. The dash itself looks to be one giant display providing all relevant vehicle and infotainment information to the occupants.

The Space-Hub features a digital heavy interface up front with a yoke-style steering.

 

The rear section features seating for four. The seats are designed in sets of two with one sitting behind the driver and co-driver facing the rear and the second located in the rear section. The highlight of the space however are the use of display technologies in the rear section of the cabin. The section behind the C-pillar lacks any visible glasshouse from the exterior though the interior can be programmed to display the surroundings like a virtual window. The same concept follows for a view out the rear of the vehicle with there being no physical rear windscreen.

There is no physical glasshouse behind the C pillar though it houses a massive curved display inside to display the exterior environment.

 

As with the 0 Series Saloon concept, Honda has not revealed any powertrain details for the concept. The company has also yet to confirm if the van could preview a future production model.

# Honda# Honda CES 2024# Honda Concept Car# Honda EV Concept# Honda 0 Series# Honda 0 Series EVs# Honda 0 Series Space-Hub
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-15683 second ago

Honda says that the new 0 series will sit on a new dedicated EV platform with the first production vehicle arriving in 2026.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8234 second ago

The Creta Facelift sports significant exterior design revisions along with upgraded tech features on the interiors.

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-8110 second ago

KTM's Kevin Benavides and Toyota's Lucas Moraes claimed their first-ever stage wins in the Dakar 2024 Rally, triumphing in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively, on Stage 3

Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf

Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV

All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The much awaited Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover. And yes, it will be launched in India soon.

Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The updates bring with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features

Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The R15 will be available in a new ‘Vivid Magenta Metallic’, while the FZ-X will get a chrome option in the coming weeks.

Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the spy images provide details of upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp

Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row

CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-15683 second ago

Honda says that the new 0 series will sit on a new dedicated EV platform with the first production vehicle arriving in 2026.

Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Honda’s compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs 58,000 depending on the variant.

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9

Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast
Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The 12th Edition of the Honda Drive to Discover explored parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, including the mighty Nathu La Pass.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved