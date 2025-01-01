Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 1, 2025
Highlights
- Honda will launch the Activa e: and QC1 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
- Bookings open from today, with the amount set at Rs 1000.
- Deliveries to commence from February 2025.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch the Activa e: and QC1 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000. In its statement, Honda said that deliveries for both models are set to begin in February 2025. Unveiled in November 2024 after much anticipation, the Activa e: and QC1 are the first electric two-wheelers from Honda to be sold in the Indian market.
Also Read: Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters Unveiled; Bookings Open On January 1
The Activa e: gets a 7-inch digital instrument console
The features on the scooters include all-LED lighting, a C-type charging port, and a smart key. The top-spec variant of Activa e: gets a 7-inch digital instrument console equipped with navigation, call alerts, battery swap locations, vehicle health diagnosis, music controls and more. Meanwhile, the QC1 comes with a 5-inch LCD display.
Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
The Activa e: gets swappable battery tech, and comes with two swappable 1.5 kWh battery packs
The Honda Activa e: is equipped with a direct drive PMSM motor with a peak power output of 6 kW and peak torque of 22 Nm. The Activa e: features swappable battery tech, and gets two swappable 1.5 kWh battery packs that, according to Honda, deliver a combined range figure of 102 km on a full charge. The QC1, on the other hand, is powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak power output of 1.8 kW and peak torque of 77 Nm. The QC1 gets a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 80 kilometres.
