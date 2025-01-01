Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda QC1QJ Motor SRK 600 RRRoyal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda Maiden
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda will launch the Activa e: and QC1 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
  • Bookings open from today, with the amount set at Rs 1000.
  • Deliveries to commence from February 2025.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch the Activa e: and QC1 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000. In its statement, Honda said that deliveries for both models are set to begin in February 2025. Unveiled in November 2024 after much anticipation, the Activa e: and QC1 are the first electric two-wheelers from Honda to be sold in the Indian market. 

 

Also ReadHonda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters Unveiled; Bookings Open On January 1
 

Honda Activa e Electric Scooter In Pictures 1

The Activa e: gets a 7-inch digital instrument console

 

The features on the scooters include all-LED lighting, a C-type charging port, and a smart key. The top-spec variant of Activa e: gets a 7-inch digital instrument console equipped with navigation, call alerts, battery swap locations, vehicle health diagnosis, music controls and more. Meanwhile, the QC1 comes with a 5-inch LCD display. 

 

Also Read2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
 

Honda Activa e Electric Scooter In Pictures 5

The Activa e: gets swappable battery tech, and comes with two swappable 1.5 kWh battery packs

 

The Honda Activa e: is equipped with a direct drive PMSM motor with a peak power output of 6 kW and peak torque of 22 Nm. The Activa e: features swappable battery tech, and gets two swappable 1.5 kWh battery packs that, according to Honda, deliver a combined range figure of 102 km on a full charge. The QC1, on the other hand, is powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak power output of 1.8 kW and peak torque of 77 Nm. The QC1 gets a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 80 kilometres.


 

# Honda# Honda Activa e: scooter# Honda Activa e: Specs# Honda Activa e: launch# electric activa# Honda QC1# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • With 2024 nearly over, we take a look back at all the biggest happenings of the automotive industry in India and overseas that stole the headlines.
    12 Auto Newsmakers Of 2024: Affordable Coupe-SUVs, Honda-Nissan Merger, First CNG Motorcycle, Jaguar Rebranding And More
  • Updated to meet stricter OBD2B norms, Honda’s trusted 160 cc commuter now packs more features, but is also considerably more expensive than the 2024 model.
    2025 Honda Unicorn Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets LCD Cluster, LED Headlight
  • The motorcycle is available in two variants and besides the new emissions updated receives few feature additions
    2025 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.22 Lakh
  • Under the MOU, a joint holding company will be set up through joint share transfer, which is expected to be completed by August 2026
    Honda and Nissan Sign MOU To Explore Merger; Mitsubishi Likely To Join
  • Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
    Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs

Latest News

  • Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
    Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • The Creta EV is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut
  • The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • The Triumph Rocket 3 in this special edition pays tribute to a legendary stuntman, and only 500 units of this model will be manufactured worldwide.
    Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled
  • After being spied for the first time in India, this time the bike was spotted on test somewhere in Southern Europe.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!
  • Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out a new Pulsar model, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the RS 200 or potentially the RS 400.
    New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025
  • Full-fat three-row SUV is BYD’s flagship under the upmarket Denza brand and is offered with PHEV and all-electric powertrains.
    BYD Denza N9 Luxury SUV Design Trademarked In India
  • The diminutive 2-door, 2-seat EV was originally previewed back in December 2023.
    Gensol Ezio Reverse Electric Trike To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • Maruti Suzuki, which launched the Dzire subcompact sedan in 2008, took around 16 years and 11 months to achieve this massive production milestone.
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone
  • While on paper, the Syros and Sonet will occupy the same market segment, there are some notable differences between the two Kia subcompact SUVs.
    Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: How Different Are Kia's Sub-4M SUVs?

Research More on Honda Activa e

Honda Activa e

Honda Activa e

Starts at ₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Activa e Specifications
View Activa e Features

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Blogview
  • Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved