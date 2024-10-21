Login
Toyota Rumion Festival Limited Edition Announced

The Ertiga-based Rumion MPV joins the ‘Festival Limited Edition’ list; being offered with free accessories worth Rs 20,608.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets free accessories for the exterior and interior
  • Available until the end of this month
  • Rumion Festival Limited Edition offered across all variants

Following the introduction of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Hyryder Festival Limited Editions models, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now introduced the Rumion Festival Edition, which, just like its stablemates, gets a complimentary Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package. However, unlike other models in this edition, which are only available in select variants, the Rumion Festival Limited Edition is offered across all the variants of the MPV. 

 

According to Toyota, these accessories are valued at Rs 20,608, and the list comprises rear door garnish, mud flaps, rear bumper garnish, head lamp garnish, number plate garnish, chrome door visor, roof spoiler, and body side moulding garnish finish. Complimentary accessory packages are being offered at all Toyota dealerships until the end of this month.

 

Also Read: Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched; Gets Free Accessories Worth Over Rs 20,000

 

2024 Toyota Rumion 5

Gets a free accessory package worth over Rs 20,000. 

 

The Toyota Rumion is available in six variants; S MT/AT, G MT, and V MT/AT, S MT CNG. Prices for the MPV currently range between Rs 10.44 lakh for the entry-level S MT variant and go up to Rs 13.73 lakh for the V AT (all prices ex-showroom). 

 

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine shared with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that it's based on, the Rumion G AT has a peak output of 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The CNG derivative makes a lower 86 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque and is only available in the S MT variant. 

 

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition Announced 

 

# Toyota Rumion Festival Limited Edition# Toyota Rumion Festival Edition# Toyota Rumion# Toyota Rumion MPV# Rumion MPV# MPVs in India# MPVs# Auto News# Cars# Cars
