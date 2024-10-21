Toyota Rumion Festival Limited Edition Announced

Following the introduction of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Hyryder Festival Limited Editions models, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now introduced the Rumion Festival Edition, which, just like its stablemates, gets a complimentary Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package. However, unlike other models in this edition, which are only available in select variants, the Rumion Festival Limited Edition is offered across all the variants of the MPV.

According to Toyota, these accessories are valued at Rs 20,608, and the list comprises rear door garnish, mud flaps, rear bumper garnish, head lamp garnish, number plate garnish, chrome door visor, roof spoiler, and body side moulding garnish finish. Complimentary accessory packages are being offered at all Toyota dealerships until the end of this month.

The Toyota Rumion is available in six variants; S MT/AT, G MT, and V MT/AT, S MT CNG. Prices for the MPV currently range between Rs 10.44 lakh for the entry-level S MT variant and go up to Rs 13.73 lakh for the V AT (all prices ex-showroom).

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine shared with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that it's based on, the Rumion G AT has a peak output of 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The CNG derivative makes a lower 86 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque and is only available in the S MT variant.