Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition Announced

Following in the footsteps of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder festival limited edition, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now announced the festival edition of its latest offering, the Ubran Cruiser Taisor. This edition – just like the Hyryder Festival Edition – comes equipped with the Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) Package for both the exterior and interior of the Taisor crossover.

The Taisor ‘Festival Limited Edition’ is available across all Turbo variants, which are mid-spec G and range-topping V trim levels, with prices ranging between Rs 10.56 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The package entails front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red colours, door sill guards, chrome garnish for the headlamps and front grille, body side moulding, a door visor, all-weather 3D mats, and a welcome door lamp.

According to Toyota, these accessories are valued at Rs 20,160, and this edition is available at all authorised dealerships across India until October 31, 2024.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition is offered solely with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

