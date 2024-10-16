Login
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition Announced

The Tasior festive edition packs in a complimentary accessory package worth over Rs 20,000.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets cosmetic accessories for the exterior largely
  • Available with G and V trim levels of the Taisor
  • Available until the end of this month

Following in the footsteps of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder festival limited edition, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now announced the festival edition of its latest offering, the Ubran Cruiser Taisor. This edition – just like the Hyryder Festival Edition – comes equipped with the Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) Package for both the exterior and interior of the Taisor crossover. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000

 

The Taisor ‘Festival Limited Edition’ is available across all Turbo variants, which are mid-spec G and range-topping V trim levels, with prices ranging between Rs 10.56 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The package entails front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red colours, door sill guards, chrome garnish for the headlamps and front grille, body side moulding, a door visor, all-weather 3D mats, and a welcome door lamp. 

Toyota Taisor 21

 

According to Toyota, these accessories are valued at Rs 20,160, and this edition is available at all authorised dealerships across India until October 31, 2024. 

 

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition is offered solely with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

# Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition# Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor# Toyota Taisor# Cars# Cover Story
