Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000

This edition comes equipped with Toyota's Accessories Package for both exterior and interior and will be available until the end of this month.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Complimentary accessory package offered in this edition
  • Offered in mid-spec G and top-spec V trim levels
  • Prices range between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

As India’s festive season gains momentum, automakers are rolling out special offers, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor has joined the list with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ‘Festival Limited Edition.’ This edition comes equipped with Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) Package for both exterior and interior. 

 

For the exterior, the package includes mudflaps, door visors, garnish on the bumpers, headlamp, fenders and rear door lids, Toyota lettering on the bonnet line, body cladding, and chrome door handles. Inside, it gets an all-weather 3D floormat, a legroom lamp, and a digital video recorder. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales September 2024: Mahindra, Toyota Sales Grow, MG Motor, Tata, Hyundai Slide

 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition 1

The festive limited edition gets complimentary accessories worth Rs 50,817. 

 

According to Toyota, these accessories are valued at Rs 50,817, and they are available with the Hyryder Festival Limited Edition at dealerships across India until October 31, 2024. This edition is available in the mid-spec G and top-spec V trim levels, for which prices range between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The Hyryder Festival Limited Edition is offered with both mild-hybrid petrol and strong hybrid options. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the strong hybrid version featuring an electric motor. The petrol engine produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor adds 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the front wheels through an e-drive automatic gearbox.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota# Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition# Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Edition# Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder# Toyota Hyryder# Toyota Hyryder Compact SUV# Hyryder# Festive season# Festive car sales# Cars
