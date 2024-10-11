Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on October 11, 2024
Highlights
- Complimentary accessory package offered in this edition
- Offered in mid-spec G and top-spec V trim levels
- Prices range between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
As India’s festive season gains momentum, automakers are rolling out special offers, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor has joined the list with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ‘Festival Limited Edition.’ This edition comes equipped with Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) Package for both exterior and interior.
For the exterior, the package includes mudflaps, door visors, garnish on the bumpers, headlamp, fenders and rear door lids, Toyota lettering on the bonnet line, body cladding, and chrome door handles. Inside, it gets an all-weather 3D floormat, a legroom lamp, and a digital video recorder.
Also Read: Auto Sales September 2024: Mahindra, Toyota Sales Grow, MG Motor, Tata, Hyundai Slide
The festive limited edition gets complimentary accessories worth Rs 50,817.
According to Toyota, these accessories are valued at Rs 50,817, and they are available with the Hyryder Festival Limited Edition at dealerships across India until October 31, 2024. This edition is available in the mid-spec G and top-spec V trim levels, for which prices range between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyryder Festival Limited Edition is offered with both mild-hybrid petrol and strong hybrid options. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the strong hybrid version featuring an electric motor. The petrol engine produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor adds 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the front wheels through an e-drive automatic gearbox.
Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Toyota Models
- Toyota FortunerEx-Showroom Price₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakh
- Toyota Innova CrystaEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.13 - 26.3 Lakh
- Toyota RumionEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.44 - 13.73 Lakh
- Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakh
- Toyota Land CruiserEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.1 Crore
- Toyota Urban Cruiser HyryderEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.14 - 20.19 Lakh
- Toyota Innova HycrossEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.92 - 30.68 Lakh
- Toyota CamryEx-Showroom Price₹ 46.17 Lakh
- Toyota GlanzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.81 - 10 Lakh
- Toyota VellfireEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.33 Crore
- Toyota Fortuner LegenderEx-Showroom Price₹ 43.66 - 47.64 Lakh
- Toyota HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Cover Story
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000