Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000

As India’s festive season gains momentum, automakers are rolling out special offers, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor has joined the list with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ‘Festival Limited Edition.’ This edition comes equipped with Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) Package for both exterior and interior.

For the exterior, the package includes mudflaps, door visors, garnish on the bumpers, headlamp, fenders and rear door lids, Toyota lettering on the bonnet line, body cladding, and chrome door handles. Inside, it gets an all-weather 3D floormat, a legroom lamp, and a digital video recorder.

The festive limited edition gets complimentary accessories worth Rs 50,817.

According to Toyota, these accessories are valued at Rs 50,817, and they are available with the Hyryder Festival Limited Edition at dealerships across India until October 31, 2024. This edition is available in the mid-spec G and top-spec V trim levels, for which prices range between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyryder Festival Limited Edition is offered with both mild-hybrid petrol and strong hybrid options. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the strong hybrid version featuring an electric motor. The petrol engine produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor adds 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the front wheels through an e-drive automatic gearbox.

