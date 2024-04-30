Toyota Rumion CNG Bookings Reopen After 7-Month Pause

Toyota has reopened bookings for the CNG variant of the Rumion, seven months after it temporarily stopped accepting fresh orders. The brand had suspended bookings for the CNG model of the MPV back in September 2023, after it received a higher number of orders than anticipated. The CNG variant of Rumion is priced at Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Rumion CNG's bookings were suspended in September 2023

Maruti Suzuki, which supplies a number of vehicles to Toyota as part of the latter's global partnership with Suzuki, held a backlog of close to 50,000 units of the Ertiga CNG last year, as it struggled to ramp up its production. This subsequently affected deliveries of the Rumion CNG, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Ertiga CNG. However, Maruti Suzuki has cleared a significant portion of the backlog, slashing waiting periods in the process, and this has also enabled Toyota to reopen bookings for the Rumion CNG.

The S CNG variant of the Rumion misses out on the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the automatic climate control function. It instead gets a four-speaker music system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity and manual controls for the AC. Safety features on the S CNG variant include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESP and hill hold.

Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg for the CNG model

On the powertrain front, the CNG derivative of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in the Rumion generates 99 bhp and 136 Nm of torque in gasoline mode. In CNG mode, it makes a lower 86 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque. The CNG variant of the Rumion is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg for the model.