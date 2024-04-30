Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota Rumion CNG Bookings Reopen After 7-Month Pause

The brand had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the CNG variant of the MPV back in September 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Toyota has reopened bookings for the CNG variant of the Rumion.
  • The brand stopped accepting orders for the MPV in September 2023.
  • Priced at Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota has reopened bookings for the CNG variant of the Rumion, seven months after it temporarily stopped accepting fresh orders. The brand had suspended bookings for the CNG model of the MPV back in September 2023, after it received a higher number of orders than anticipated. The CNG variant of Rumion is priced at Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG

The Rumion CNG's bookings were suspended in September 2023

 

Maruti Suzuki, which supplies a number of vehicles to Toyota as part of the latter's global partnership with Suzuki, held a backlog of close to 50,000 units of the Ertiga CNG last year, as it struggled to ramp up its production. This subsequently affected deliveries of the Rumion CNG, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Ertiga CNG. However, Maruti Suzuki has cleared a significant portion of the backlog, slashing waiting periods in the process, and this has also enabled Toyota to reopen bookings for the Rumion CNG. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Yet To Deliver Close To 50,000 Units Of Ertiga CNG

 

The S CNG variant of the Rumion misses out on the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the automatic climate control function. It instead gets a four-speaker music system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity and manual controls for the AC. Safety features on the S CNG variant include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESP and hill hold.

 

Also Read: Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh

Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg for the CNG model

 

On the powertrain front, the CNG derivative of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in the Rumion generates 99 bhp and 136 Nm of torque in gasoline mode. In CNG mode, it makes a lower 86 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque. The CNG variant of the Rumion is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg for the model. 

# Toyota# Toyota Rumion# Toyota Rumion MPV# Toyota MPV# Maruti Suzuki# Toyota Rumion Bookings# Toyota Rumion CNG Bookings# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.9
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8 Lakh
₹ 17,917/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.9 Lakh
₹ 19,933/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.15 Lakh
₹ 27,212/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, New Delhi
8.1
2018 Hyundai i20 Active
  • 42,189 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.35 Lakh
₹ 11,982/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 38,983 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
₹ 8,623/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.2
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 47,231 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9 Lakh
₹ 20,157/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

Starts at ₹ 10.44 - 13.73 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Rumion Specifications
View Rumion Features

Popular Toyota Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now offer six airbags as standard. The models have also become dearer by up to Rs. 35,000.
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Now Get 6 Airbags Across All Variants As Standard
The Nexus, which recently completed the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is the first premium electric scooter from Greaves Electric Mobility, and will reach customers starting the second half of May.
Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Gets 3 kWh Battery, 136 KM Range
The XUV 3XO – which is available with three engine options – is effectively a heavily updated XUV300 with a new face and tail section, as well as a fully overhauled interior.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed: Diesel-AMT The Most Frugal Option
Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh
Xiaomi took a little over a month to reach this production milestone.
Xiaomi Rolls Out 10,000th SU7 Electric Sedan
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
The 2024 Force Gurkha will be offered in both 3- & 5-door versions. Bookings opened for a token of Rs. 25,000 and the launch will happen in the first week of May 2024.
Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May
Mahindra is all set to launch the refreshed XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Facelifted Subcompact SUV
The new Gen3 Evo will make its entry into Formula E next season and the upgrades promise faster acceleration times, charging and more
Formula E Reveals Gen3 Evo Race Car, Set To Debut In 2025
The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh
The services offered include ceramic coating, underbody coating, silencer coating, and internal panel protection
Toyota Launches T Gloss Car Care At Dealerships In India
Following the announcement of the company’s Q4 FY24 results, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava told carandbike that the cost of hybrid technology used by alliance partner Toyota is still “quite high”.
Suzuki Japan Developing Affordable Strong Hybrid Tech For India: Maruti Chairman
All-electric models for now will only be sold in the Chinese market and were previewed in concept form last year.
Toyota Unveils bZ3C, bZ3X Electric SUVs At Beijing Auto Show 2023
This will be the fourth generation of the hatchback to be offered for sale in India
All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open At Select Dealerships
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved