Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed

The Toyota Rumion has got off to a flying start, and the brand recently had to temporarily halt bookings for the CNG version due to ‘ excessive demand .’ Bookings for the standard Rumion petrol are still open. If you are eyeing one, then you might be interested in the accessories that are available with the Rumion. Let’s take a look.

Exterior Interior Chrome tailgate garnish

Chrome headlight garnish

Rear roof spoiler

Chrome body side moulding

Chrome door handles, number plate garnish

Rear bumper extender

Boot lid chrome garnish

Door visor with chrome insert

Chrome rear bumper garnish

Bumper corner protector

Side skirts

Mud guard

Fog lamp kit

Body cover Floor mats

Luggage tray

Seat covers (3 options)

Interior dashboard

Window sunshade

Interior armrest kit

Door sill guard (2 options)

Illuminated door sill guard

As the list reveals, there are a lot of chrome cosmetic updates for the exterior. The interior adds a few utilities but nothing substantial like a dash cam which a few brands have started offering as a part of accessories. The company is offering a warranty of 1 year on the accessories.





The Toyota Rumion is available in three variants: S, G and V. The prices range between Rs 10.29 lakh and Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Rumion is a direct rival to the Maruti Ertiga but also an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens.