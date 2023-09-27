Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
27-Sep-23 12:38 PM IST
Highlights
- Toyota Rumion exterior accessories majorly include chrome accents.
- Interior accessories include window shades, seat covers and utilities like armrest kit.
- Toyota had halted bookings for the Rumion CNG a few days back.
The Toyota Rumion has got off to a flying start, and the brand recently had to temporarily halt bookings for the CNG version due to ‘excessive demand.’ Bookings for the standard Rumion petrol are still open. If you are eyeing one, then you might be interested in the accessories that are available with the Rumion. Let’s take a look.
|Exterior
|Interior
As the list reveals, there are a lot of chrome cosmetic updates for the exterior. The interior adds a few utilities but nothing substantial like a dash cam which a few brands have started offering as a part of accessories. The company is offering a warranty of 1 year on the accessories.
Also Read: Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What Are The Differences?
The Toyota Rumion is available in three variants: S, G and V. The prices range between Rs 10.29 lakh and Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Rumion is a direct rival to the Maruti Ertiga but also an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens.
