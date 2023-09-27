Login

Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed

The Toyota-badged derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 1-year warranty on official accessories
By Dhruv Attri

1 mins read

27-Sep-23 12:38 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota Rumion exterior accessories majorly include chrome accents.
  • Interior accessories include window shades, seat covers and utilities like armrest kit.
  • Toyota had halted bookings for the Rumion CNG a few days back.

The Toyota Rumion has got off to a flying start, and the brand recently had to temporarily halt bookings for the CNG version due to ‘excessive demand.’ Bookings for the standard Rumion petrol are still open. If you are eyeing one, then you might be interested in the accessories that are available with the Rumion. Let’s take a look.

 

Exterior Interior
  • Chrome tailgate garnish
  • Chrome headlight garnish
  • Rear roof spoiler
  • Chrome body side moulding
  • Chrome door handles, number plate garnish
  • Rear bumper extender
  • Boot lid chrome garnish
  • Door visor with chrome insert
  • Chrome rear bumper garnish
  • Bumper corner protector
  • Side skirts
  • Mud guard 
  • Fog lamp kit
  • Body cover
  • Floor mats
  • Luggage tray
  • Seat covers (3 options)
  • Interior dashboard
  • Window sunshade
  • Interior armrest kit
  • Door sill guard (2 options)
  • Illuminated door sill guard

As the list reveals, there are a lot of chrome cosmetic updates for the exterior. The interior adds a few utilities but nothing substantial like a dash cam which a few brands have started offering as a part of accessories. The company is offering a warranty of 1 year on the accessories. 


 

The Toyota Rumion is available in three variants: S, G and V. The prices range between Rs 10.29 lakh and Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Rumion is a direct rival to the Maruti Ertiga but also an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens. 

# toyota# toyota rumion# accessory pack# ertiga

