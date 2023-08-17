Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What Are The Differences?

Toyota has introduced yet another badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki product in the form of the Rumion MPV. However, the Rumion gets a host of changes to tell it apart from the Ertiga. What exactly are those changes? Let’s take a look at the differences between the two, in pictures.



Up front, the Rumion is immediately identifiable as a Toyota thanks to the Innova Hycross-inspired honeycomb grille sporting the Toyota emblem. The headlight surrounds also seem blacked out while the bumper and fog lamp enclosures have also been restyled.



The side profile is exactly the same, save for the new dual-tone machine finished alloy wheels on the Rumion.

The rear end of the Rumion is also the same as the Ertiga except for the Toyota emblem and a chrome strip.

It is also worth noting that the Rumion is 25 mm longer than the Ertiga, but that is only due to the redesigned bumpers.

The Rumion will be available in five colour options as opposed to the Ertiga’s seven colours.

On the inside, the Rumion gets a different shade of dual-tone fabric upholstery than the Ertiga.

Toyota Rumion gets wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay



The Rumion’s features list mirrors that of the Ertiga. So, you get the 7/0-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay as standard. Do note that the Ertiga gets the wireless setup only on the top variant.

As expected, even the engine specifications are exactly the same, but there’s a slight difference in the fuel economy figures for the automatic version. The Rumion claims 20.11 kmpl as opposed to the Ertiga’s 20.51 kmpl.

