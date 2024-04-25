2024 Jeep Wrangler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67.65 Lakh

The Jeep Wrangler has been an automotive icon and for 2024 the lifestyle off-roader gets few updates to make it even more appealing. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs. 67.65 lakh while the more off-road oriented Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs. 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The iconic seven-slat grille now gets a textured black finish, and the bumper sees an update as well. The Unlimited now gets 18-inch alloy wheels while the Rubicon gets 17-inch alloys. Both models get a Gorilla Glass windshield, which make it resistant to scratches and also gets an integrated antenna, which keeps it safe while off-roading.

Both models also get few updates to the interior, with the dashboard layout getting a subtle revision. The AC vents become thinner and there’s a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen which gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are six airbags as standard, and the SUV gets 12-way powered seats up front as well. The SUV also gets ADAS features such as – forward collision warning, advance brake assist, auto high-beam and adaptive cruise control. Other features include Parksense camera, electronic stability control, hill-start and hill-descent and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Both models continue to get the GME 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 268 bhp of peak power at 5,250 rpm and 400 Nm of maximum torque at 3,000 rpm. The motor is paired to an 8-speed automatic torque converter and of course, it gets Jeep’s Selec-Trac 4WD+low range as standard.

The Rubicon in particular, gets a ‘Rock’ mode and sway bars that can be disconnected to offer more wheel articulation. The Rubicon also gets Tru-Lok, front and rear differential locks for better control while going off-road along with a full-float Dana rear-axle.

Both, the Wrangler Unlimited and Rubicon get 5 colour options – Black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red and a new Sarge Green. The Rubicon, in addition, gets few badges and stickers all around that differentiate it from the Unlimited. Bookings for both models have begun and deliveries will start in mid-May.

India is only the second country after USA where the Jeep Wrangler is manufactured, and Jeep says it has already received over 100 pre-bookings. While the Wrangler does not have a direct rival in India yet, its nearest competitor is the Land Rover Defender, which is significantly more expensive.