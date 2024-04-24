Citroen, Jeep India To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 17,000

Stellantis India has announced that it will hike prices for models sold under the Citroen and Jeep brands from 30 April 2024. This includes all models currently sold under the Citroen brand and select SUVs from Jeep's line-up. The 0.5 per cent hike will range between Rs 4,000 and Rs 17,000 depending on variant. The reason for price hike has been attributed to an increase in input costs and operational expenses.

Here’s what the official statement said, “The modest price adjustment reflects the current economic realities and enables the company to continue delivering innovative vehicles to its valued customers. Stellantis remains committed to delivering high-quality vehicles to its customers while ensuring the sustainability and competitiveness of its operations. “





Citroen currently sells the C3 (Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh), eC3 (Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh) , C3 Aircross (Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.05) and the C5 Aircross (Rs 36.91 to Rs 37.67) in India. It will expand its product lineup with the Basalt which will make its market debut in the second half of 2024.

The Jeep models that witness a price hike are the Compass and Meridian. The more expensive Wrangler and Grand Cherokee's prices will remain unchanged.

