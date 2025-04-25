Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025

Stellantis has reaffirmed it will be launching the Leapmotor brand in India. The carmaker had in May 2024 first revealed its intention to bring the Chinese firm's electric vehicles (EV) to the Indian market, though the planned timeline of end-2024 had long since passed. Now, the brand is looking to bring the Chinese EV brand to India before the end of the year. The conglomerate entered into a joint venture with Leapmotor back in 2023 under which Stellantis will retail the brand's EVs in markets outside of China.

The B10 is Leapmotor's newest EV for global markets.

“Globally, Leapmotor is redefining electric mobility with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to bringing premium EVs to India's upwardly mobile consumers—vehicles that redefine modern driving with cutting-edge technology, comfort, and sustainability," said Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.

It still remains to be seen which models from Leapmotor's portfolio could make their way to India. The company kickstarted its passenger vehicle journey outside of its home market of China with the T03 electric hatchback and the C10 electric SUV. Another SUV, the B10 is set to hit global markets in the coming months.

The T03 EV would be an alternative to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV.

As for the products themselves, the T03 is a small electric hatchback measuring a little over 3.6 metres in length and offers a range of up to 265 kilometres (WLTP). The C10, on the other hand, is a SUV similar in size to the current crop of mid-size SUVs, such as the XUV700 and is offered with both all-electric and range-extender EV powertrain options in global markets.

The B10, meanwhile, is the newest model in the company’s portfolio for global markets and made its debut at the Paris Motor Show last year. The SUV, of a similar size as the Creta and Grand Vitara, is offered in global markets with a choice of battery packs and electric motor outputs and also packs in substantial tech, including Lidar-based autonomous driving systems.

The C10 is the largest EV the brand retails outside of China and is offered with conventional battery electric and range extender battery electric powertrains.

Leapmotor also recently debuted an all-new electric sedan, badged the B01, at Auto Shanghai 2025.

As things stand, Stellantis could look to introduce the Leapmotor brand in India with its SUVs – the C10 and B10, with the bodystyle having proven to be very popular in the market. The T03 could also be considered for an India launch in a bid to try and access the more volume-focused segments.