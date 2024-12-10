Leapmotor B10 Specifications Revealed In China

Just under two months since its debut at the 2024 Paris Auto Show, specifications of the Leapmotor B10 have been revealed in China. The B10 will be the first model in the company’s B-Series, which is a series of upcoming models targeted at the global market. Built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture the all-electric SUV will be on offer with two electric motor options in China.

On the powertrain front, the Leapmotor B10 will be offered with two options, both making use of a single-motor. One of the motors, a 132 kW unit, can propel the vehicle to top speeds of up to 160 kmph. The other is a more powerful unit with permanent magnets sourced from Jinghua Lingsheng Power, with peak power output rated at a higher 160 kW. With this electric motor, the vehicle can achieve top speeds of up to 170 kmph.

In terms of dimensions, the B10 measures 4,515 mm long, 1,885 mm wide, 1,655 mm tall and comes with a wheelbase of 2,735 mm. Its curb weight reaches 1670 – 1705 kg, depending on which powertrain option is opted for.

Earlier this year, Stellantis confirmed that as part of its joint venture with Leapmotor, it will begin manufacturing and selling Leapmotor EVs in key global markets, including India. Stellantis is expected to initially launch two models in India – the T03 hatchback and the C10 electric SUV.