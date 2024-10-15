Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Leapmotor B10 SUV Unveiled At 2024 Paris Motor Show

The B10 will be the first model in the company’s B-Series, and is built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Leapmotor has unveiled the B10 globally.
  • Expected to be offered with both all-electric and hybrid powertrains.
  • Leapmotor currently has a JV with Stellantis.

Leapmotor, the Chinese firm that has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Stellantis, has unveiled its latest SUV, the B10, at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The B10 is a small SUV, expected to be similar in size to the likes of the Hyundai Creta. The vehicle will be built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture. It is expected to be offered with both all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The B10 will be the first model in the company’s B-Series, which is a series of upcoming models targeted at the global market. 

 

Also Read: Stellantis To Launch China’s Leapmotor EVs In India By End-2024

Leapmotor Unveils B10 SUV At 2024 Paris Motor Show 1

The visual details on the B10 includes flush-fitting door handles and split-style DRLs

 

Visually, the B10’s fascia has hints of the larger C10's design, sporting thin headlights with split DRLs, separated by a black sash-like element, and a rectangular front bumper with a blacked-out lower half. Other visual details include flush-fitting door handles, and tail lamps that run the entire width of the rear end.

 

Leapmotor Unveils B10 SUV At 2024 Paris Motor Show

The vehicle will get features such as ADAS and a digital cockpit

 

While information about the vehicle is scarce, Leapmotor has stated that it will come with features such as advanced driver assistance systems and a digital cockpit. Powertrain options are likely to be the same as the C10 which will include an all-electric version, including one pairing the electric motor with a 1.5-litre engine as a range extender.

 

Also Read: Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres

 

Tianshu Xin, CEO of Leapmotor International, emphasized Leapmotor’s ambitious global strategy during the unveiling, saying, “Leapmotor International may be a start-up, but it’s a start-up with two incredibly strong parents. One brings innovation and competitive pricing to the table, while the other—through our partnership with Stellantis—offers powerful global resources and an unmatched service infrastructure. Together, we are able to offer consumers products like the B10, which combine cutting-edge technology with affordability.”

 

Also Read: Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue

Leapmotor Unveils B10 SUV At 2024 Paris Motor Show 2

Expected to be offered with both all-electric and range-extender options

 

In May 2024, Stellantis confirmed that as part of its JV with Leapmotor, it will begin manufacturing and selling Leapmotor EVs in key global markets, including India, towards the end of 2024. Stellantis is expected to initially launch two models in India – the T03 hatchback and the C10 electric SUV.

# Leapmotor# Leapmotor-Stellantis joint venture# Leapmotor C10# Leapmotor new vehicle# Electric vehicles# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trims- Premium and Superior, in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations
    BYD eMAX 7: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • BYD has launched the eMAX 7 at a price tag of Rs 36,90 lakh. Here are a few detailed shots of the updated MPV.
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV: In Pictures
  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
  • The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
    Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6, which has been on sale here for three years
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8

Latest News

  • The electric motorcycle is expected to be a neo-retro roadster, with a single-seat setup
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
  • The Nexon ICE scored 29.41/32 points for adult safety and 43.83/49 points for child protection
    Tata Nexon ICE Awarded 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • Strong demand for the Land Rover Defender, along with the Range Rover, contributed to a strong showing for JLR in the first half of the year.
    JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent
  • Tata Motors’ first-ever coupe-SUV secured high scores for both adult as well as child occupant protection, with the all-electric model faring marginally better than the combustion engine Curvv.
    Tata Curvv ICE, Curvv EV Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • The KLX 230 S will go up against the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, Yezdi Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX
    Kawasaki KLX 230 S: What To Expect
  • The new special edition version is essentially a range of accessory kits, which will be offered with all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, including the automatic and CNG trims
    Maruti Suzuki Launches New Baleno Regal Edition For The Festive Season
  • Brings back the iconic nameplate which was on sale in Europe for four decades. It will go into production in 2025.
    Reborn Renault 4 Unveiled As Retro-Futuristic Electric Hatchback At Paris Motor Show 2024
  • The B10 will be the first model in the company’s B-Series, and is built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture
    Leapmotor B10 SUV Unveiled At 2024 Paris Motor Show
  • The scale models are handcrafted and will only be offered for sale in limited numbers
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 1:3 Scale Model Priced At Rs 94,990
  • Based on the same 650 twins platform, the Interceptor Bear 650 will be a scrambler offering that will make its debut at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Images Leaked; Launch In November
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Leapmotor B10 SUV Unveiled At 2024 Paris Motor Show
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved