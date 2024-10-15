Leapmotor B10 SUV Unveiled At 2024 Paris Motor Show

Leapmotor, the Chinese firm that has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Stellantis, has unveiled its latest SUV, the B10, at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The B10 is a small SUV, expected to be similar in size to the likes of the Hyundai Creta. The vehicle will be built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture. It is expected to be offered with both all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The B10 will be the first model in the company’s B-Series, which is a series of upcoming models targeted at the global market.

The visual details on the B10 includes flush-fitting door handles and split-style DRLs

Visually, the B10’s fascia has hints of the larger C10's design, sporting thin headlights with split DRLs, separated by a black sash-like element, and a rectangular front bumper with a blacked-out lower half. Other visual details include flush-fitting door handles, and tail lamps that run the entire width of the rear end.

The vehicle will get features such as ADAS and a digital cockpit

While information about the vehicle is scarce, Leapmotor has stated that it will come with features such as advanced driver assistance systems and a digital cockpit. Powertrain options are likely to be the same as the C10 which will include an all-electric version, including one pairing the electric motor with a 1.5-litre engine as a range extender.

Tianshu Xin, CEO of Leapmotor International, emphasized Leapmotor’s ambitious global strategy during the unveiling, saying, “Leapmotor International may be a start-up, but it’s a start-up with two incredibly strong parents. One brings innovation and competitive pricing to the table, while the other—through our partnership with Stellantis—offers powerful global resources and an unmatched service infrastructure. Together, we are able to offer consumers products like the B10, which combine cutting-edge technology with affordability.”

Expected to be offered with both all-electric and range-extender options

In May 2024, Stellantis confirmed that as part of its JV with Leapmotor, it will begin manufacturing and selling Leapmotor EVs in key global markets, including India, towards the end of 2024. Stellantis is expected to initially launch two models in India – the T03 hatchback and the C10 electric SUV.