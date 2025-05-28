Login
Antonio Filosa Appointed CEO Of Stellantis

Antonio Filosa has held various roles within Stellantis over the years and has over 25 years of experience in the automotive sector
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Antonio Filosa will assume his role on June 23.
  • Filosa has held various roles within Stellantis over the years.
  • Has over 25 years of experience in the Automotive sector.

Stellantis has announced the appointment of Antonio Filosa as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from June 23. To be elected to the company’s board in the coming days, Filosa will fill the gap left by Carlos Tavares after his resignation in December 2024. An industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in the Automotive sector, Filosa has held various roles within Stellantis over the years. 

 

Also Read: New-Gen Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Retains Concept Car Looks; Gets Hybrid & Electric Powertrain Options
 

Commenting on Filosa’s appointment,  Stellantis Executive Chairman John Elkann said “Antonio’s deep understanding of our Company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis’ development. I have worked closely with Antonio over the past six months during which time his responsibilities have increased, and his strong and effective leadership spanning both North and South America at a moment of unprecedented challenge have confirmed the excellent qualities he brings to the role. Together with the entire Board, I look forward to working with him.”

 

Also Read: Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025
 

Antonio Filosa has previously headed Stellantis’ operations in both North and South America. His achievements during his tenure as Chief Operating Officer of South America include the growth of the Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep brands across the region. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Pernambuco plant, one of South America’s largest automotive hubs. 

 

Also Read: New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut
 

Filosa has also served as the CEO of Jeep, and the company’s statement credits him with expanding Jeep’s global presence in regions such as Europe. Prior to serving as CEO, he was promoted to the role of Stellantis’ Chief Operating Officer, Americas in December 2024. In his last role, he had initiated the strengthening of the U.S. operations, which included significantly reducing excessive dealer inventory, reorganizing the leadership team, driving the process of introducing new products and powertrains, and increasing dialogue with dealers, unions and suppliers.


 

