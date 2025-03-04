New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut

Jeep's parent firm, Stellantis, has released new teaser images of the upcoming new-gen Jeep Compass ahead of its imminent debut. The company first teased the model back in October 2024, showing the SUV’s profile in a shadowy image.



Jeep originally released the first teaser for the new Compass last year.

While the original teaser showcased the SUV’s boxy and upright proportions in profile, the latest images showcase some design elements of the SUV’s fascia and rear. The first of the images shows part of the headlamp and grille with the new-gen Compass set to retain the iconic seven-slot grille. The grille looks to be more upright and sunken in compared to the current-gen Compass, and it looks to feature an illuminated light strip up top. The headlights, meanwhile, appear to be simple rectangular units with projector elements within.

Tail lamps feature LED lighting with dual light signatures

The second image shows what looks to be the tail lamp featuring a split lightguide design with the reverse light or indicator unit positioned in the centre. Also visible is the words ‘Performance LED’ and the Jeep logo on the unit.



Jeep has previously confirmed that the new Compass would move to the STLA Medium architecture and feature a range of powertrain options for global markets. These will include all-electric, hybrid and standard internal combustion options with four-wheel drive to also be offered on select models. The company also confirmed that the new Compass will pack in ‘best in class performance’ and ‘ state-of-the-art technology.’ For Europe, Stellantis has now confirmed that the Compass will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric guises.





Press release and production line image suggest that production is already underway in Italy.

The company has also hinted that the new Compass has already hit production lines in Europe with the teaser images accompanied by an image of a stripped-down monocoque frame on an assembly line. The accompanying press release also mentioned that the teaser images were taken at Stellantis’ production facility in Melfi, Italy, where the European-spec model will be manufactured.



The Compass is also slated to hit North American markets as well, though it remains to be seen if the new-gen model will replace the current SUV in India. Reports have previously alluded to the new model likely to not be feasible for the Indian market given the current Compass’ slow sales.