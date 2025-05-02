2026 Jeep Compass Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

It was in October 2024 when Jeep first teased the second-gen Compass SUV, providing a look at a shadowy sketch previewing the SUV’s boxy proportions. A second set of teaser images were released in March this year, revealing some design details, though the SUV has continued to remain under wraps… until now. Now, new leaked images showcase the new second-gen Compass in its final production spec.

New Compass gets boxier looks inspired by its larger siblings.

As the teasers suggested, the new Compass looks even boxier than its predecessor. It borrows design input from Jeep’s larger models, such as the Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee, while also incorporating many contemporary design elements. The upright nose continues to feature the trademark seven-slot Jeep grille, with slim lighting elements incorporated along the upper edge of each slat. The grille itself is enclosed and flanked by sleek rectangular headlights with vertical LED daytime running lamps.

Rear gets connected tail lights with X-shaped LED inserts; ‘e’ badge denotes this is the all-electric variant.

The bumper, meanwhile, appears to feature different designs depending on the variant. The white SUV appears to be the Trailhawk variant, featuring more prominent cladding, a mesh pattern lower intake, and a visible tow hook. The lime green SUV, meanwhile, is an electric derivative—denoted by the e badge at the rear—and features more streamlined cladding along the lower bumper and active vents on the lower intake.

Variant with chunkier cladding and mesh-pattern variant likely is the new Trailhawk.

Moving to the flanks, the new Compass continues to feature prominent squared-out wheel arches, while the window line has a noticeable kink near the rear quarter window.

Around the back, the taillamps and numberplate housing follow a blacked-out theme, providing a break to the tailgate’s design. The light cluster features an integrated light bar element, illuminated Jeep logo, and pseudo X-shaped LED light guides. Here too owners are likely to get different bumper designs depending on the variant, with the Trailhawk featuring chunkier cladding.

Rear bumper too gets chunkier cladding compared to the ‘e’ badged model.

The sole image of the interior previews a tech-loaded cabin with a layered dashboard design, large landscape-oriented touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats and a wireless phone charger between the front seats. The traditional gear selector has also been replaced – likely moved onto the steering column, with the large rotary dial seemingly housing drive or off-road modes.

Sole image of the cabin reveals a layered dashboard design with a large landscape-oriented touchscreen.

Jeep has previously confirmed that the new Compass will sit on the STLA Medium architecture – the same as the recently unveiled Gen 2 Citroen C5 Aircross. The company has also confirmed that the SUV will arrive in Europe with a range of electrified powertrain options, including hybrid and all-electric. The Compass could thus share some of its powertrain options with its Citroen sibling, though Jeep could give the SUV some powertrains unique to the SUV to carry on the brand’s off-road centric heritage. As for the indian market, it looks unlikely that the new Compass could make it to India with the current-gen model having witnessed a notable decline in sales over the years.

Jeep has still not confirmed an official reveal date for the new-gen Compass, though with the leak, we expect full details to be out soon.

