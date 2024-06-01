Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Unveiled

Jeep has unveiled the all-electric Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept alongside the production-spec Wagoneer S electric SUV. Based on the latter, the Trailhawk concept is essentially the more off-road-focused version of the electric SUV. As a result, it gets a range of styling cues inside out to distinguish it from the regular model. Showcased as a concept, Jeep hasn’t specified when the Trailhawk version of the SUV will go into production.

The Trailhawk concept gets many off-road focused styling cues on the outside

Visually, the Trailhawk concept looks like a more rugged, butch version of the Wagoneer S, courtesy styling cues such as its new front bumper with a bashplate, wheel arch cladding, new alloy wheels and an aluminium roof rack. The vehicle gets raised suspension, driver-selectable electronic rear axle locker and is shod with 31.5-inch all-terrain tyres. Aside from the Auto, Sand, Snow, Eco and Sport drive modes offered on the Wagoneer S, the Trailhawk concept also gets a Rock mode.

The concept SUV gets a more minimalistic interior than the Wagoneer S

Inside, the Trailhawk concept gets a more minimalistic interior. The climate control system in the all-electric SUV is operated via buttons beneath the central infotainment display, unlike the Wagoneer S which has a dedicated display. There is now a cubby hole with a wireless charger and multiple USB ports in the dashboard. The cabin also misses out on the passenger-side display. Aside from this, the cabin retains the infotainment display and the digital instrument cluster from the standard SUV. The cabin also gets some special touches such as real stone veneer and Mantis Green upholstery.

The Jeep Wagoneer S, unveiled alongside the Trailhawk concept is the latest electric vehicle (EV) from Jeep, following the Avenger SUV. The Wagoneer S gets a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. The setup churns out a combined power output of 608 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. This translates to a 0 to 96 kmph time of 3.4 seconds, making it one of the quickest Jeeps ever. The SUV will initially be offered for sale in USA and Canada in the second half of 2024, and will make its way to other markets across the world later.