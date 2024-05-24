Login
2024 Jeep Avenger 4xe Revealed: Gets Four-Wheel Drive, Hybrid Powertrain

The Jeep Avenger 4xe finally brings the four-wheel drive to the SUV with the new hybrid powertrain, making it more capable than before, and for many, this is true to its heritage.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Jeep Avenger 4xe gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with two electric motor
  • The Avenger 4x4 gets 4x4 with both electric motors working together at speeds of 30 kmph.
  • The cabin has been updated with waterproof materials, including seats.

Jeep has pulled the wraps off the new Avenger 4xe for the European market, bringing a hybrid powertrain to the SUV. The Jeep Avenger 4xe finally brings the four-wheel drive to the SUV, making it more capable than before, and for many, this is true to its heritage. But the big update is the new mild-hybrid engine on the SUV, which makes it more efficient than before.

 

2024 Jeep Avenger 4xe 2

 

The new Jeep Avenger 4xe gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The three-cylinder turbo petrol motor develops 136 bhp and sends power to all four wheels via the 6-speed, dual-clutch transmission. The internal combustion engine is paired with two electric motors, one on each axle, which develop 27.6 bhp.

 

Jeep says the new hybrid setup helps the 2024 Avenger 4xe accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds to a top speed of 195 kmph. The two electric motors also work together to bring 4x4 functionality with a 50:50 split between the two axles. The feature, though, only works under 30 kmph. Otherwise, power goes to the front wheels at speeds between 30 kmph and 90 kmph, while the rear electric motor will intervene as and when required. That said, the Avenger 4xe will disengage the rear motor completely at speeds over 90 kmph to reduce fuel consumption. 

 

Also Read: Stellantis To Launch China’s Leapmotor EVs In India By End-2024

 

Avenger 4xe

 

The new hybrid version also brings a multi-link rear suspension, which has improved the ride height by an extra 10.16 mm of ground clearance, taking the total to 210 mm. Its off-road ability has also improved with a 22-degree approach, 35-degree departure, and 21-degree breakover angles. The numbers are better than those on the standard Avenger front-wheel drive. 

 

The Avenger 4xe also gets a tougher look than before, aimed at giving it a serious vibe. The SUV now gets more rugged bumpers with a scratch-resistant finish. It also comes with roof rails and a rear tow hitch. The cabin has also been spruced up with new waterproof materials claimed to be twice as durable as before. The new upholstery gets a special quote, which makes it more durable and resistant to stains. 

 

Also Read: Jeep Unveils Four Concept Vehicles At The 2024 Easter Jeep Safari

 

Avenger4xe

 

The new Jeep Avenger 4xe has a water wading capacity of 400 mm, albeit on a more capable variant, while there are driving modes with the option to choose between Snow, Sand & Mud, Sport, and Auto. Customers will also be able to opt for all-terrain tyres to take on rough roads with ease. 

 

# 2024 Jeep Avenger 4xe# Jeep Avenger 4xe# Jeep# Jeep Cars# Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

