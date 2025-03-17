Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh

Jeep India has rolled out a new special edition of the Compass called the Sandstrom Edition. Set to be offered in limited numbers, the Sandstorm Edition can be optioned as a kit for the entry Jeep Compass Sport, Longitude and Longitude (O) trims for an additional Rs 50,000 over the standard SUV’s cost. Prices for the Jeep Compass start at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Sandstorm Edition costing Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The additional outlay adds some unique cosmetic elements to the SUV inside and out, along with some additional features. On the outside, the SUV gets unique Sandstorm Edition badging along with graphics along the doors and bonnet specific to the special edition. Inside, the special edition SUVs get new seat covers and floor mats.



Moving to the feature front, the Sandstorm Edition comes bundled with programable ambient lighting and front and rear dash cams aside from all the features offered on the standard counterpart.



Moving to the powertrain, the Compass Sandstorm gets no updates over the standard SUV with buyers only offered the familiar 2.0-litre Multijet turbo-diesel engine under the hood. All Sandstorm Edition variants are two-wheel drive as standard with power sent to the wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Longitude and Longitude (O) spec models can also be had with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.