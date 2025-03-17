Login
Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh

The Sandstorm Edition is being offered as a kit on the lower-spec Compass Sport, Longitude and Longitude (O) for an additional Rs 50,000
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Based on the Sport, Longitude & Longitude (O) trims
  • Costs Rs 50,000 over the standard variants
  • Will be offered in limited numbers

Jeep India has rolled out a new special edition of the Compass called the Sandstrom Edition. Set to be offered in limited numbers, the Sandstorm Edition can be optioned as a kit for the entry Jeep Compass Sport, Longitude and Longitude (O) trims for an additional Rs 50,000 over the standard SUV’s cost. Prices for the Jeep Compass start at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Sandstorm Edition costing Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also read: New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut
 Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition 2

 

Also read: Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass - Chalk Or Cheese
 

The additional outlay adds some unique cosmetic elements to the SUV inside and out, along with some additional features. On the outside, the SUV gets unique Sandstorm Edition badging along with graphics along the doors and bonnet specific to the special edition. Inside, the special edition SUVs get new seat covers and floor mats.
 

Moving to the feature front, the Sandstorm Edition comes bundled with programable ambient lighting and front and rear dash cams aside from all the features offered on the standard counterpart.
 

Also read: Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT Reintroduced; Priced At Rs 36.79 Lakh
 

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition 1

Also Read: 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Available In 5-Seat Form, Overland Gets ADAS
 

Moving to the powertrain, the Compass Sandstorm gets no updates over the standard SUV with buyers only offered the familiar 2.0-litre Multijet turbo-diesel engine under the hood. All Sandstorm Edition variants are two-wheel drive as standard with power sent to the wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Longitude and Longitude (O) spec models can also be had with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

