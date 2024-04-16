Login
Updated Jeep Wrangler Showcased In India Ahead Of April 22 Launch

The SUV made its global debut almost a year ago and comes with a range of cosmetic tweaks and additional features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a revised design.
  • Gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system.
  • Rubicon trim gets a Dana 44 HD full float rear axle.

Jeep India has showcased the updated Wrangler SUV in India, a year after its global debut. Offered in two trims- Rubicon and Unlimited, the MY2024 SUV features a range of cosmetic tweaks and additional features to keep it up to date. The vehicle retains the same powertrain as its previous iteration. Jeep India will announce the prices of the SUV at its launch event on April 22.

 

Also Read: Limited-Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched At Rs 25.39 Lakh

The updated Wrangler gets a blacked-out grille with a seven-slot design

 

Visually, the most obvious change on the updated Wrangler is the smaller, blacked-out version of the seven-slot grille. Additionally, the SUV also gets a new design for the alloy wheels and is now offered in a range of new colour options. It also comes with stronger Gorilla glass for the windshield. 

The SUV gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system inside

 

On the inside, the SUV now gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system running Uconnect 5 software along with a revised instrument cluster. The 2024 Wrangler comes with features such as 12-way electric adjustable front seats, an off-road camera, ADAS, and cruise control with a stop function. The Rubicon variant of the SUV is equipped with a dedicated Off-Road Plus mode and a new Dana 44 HD full float rear axle, which offers improved performance off-road and also makes the Wrangler capable of towing heavier loads. 

 

Also Read: Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India

 

On the powertrain front, the Wrangler retains the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 266 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
7.0

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Starts at ₹ 62.65 - 66.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Wrangler Unlimited Specifications
View Wrangler Unlimited Features

