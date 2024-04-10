Login
Limited-Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched At Rs 25.39 Lakh

The Compass Night Edition is solely offered in two-wheel drive form, and can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 9-speed AT.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a few blacked-out styling elements.
  • Offered in three different colours- Black, White, and Red.
  • Powered by the 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine.

In a bid to boost sales, Jeep India has rolled out a limited-edition variant of the Compass, named the Night Eagle. The new variant is priced at Rs 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Night Eagle editions of the Compass have been offered on sale with previous iterations of the SUV. Solely offered in two-wheel drive configuration, this particular variant sports a few blacked-out styling elements, similar to the Black Shark edition. It can be had in three different colours – Black, White, and Red.

 

Also Read: Jeep Unveils Four Concept Vehicles At The 2024 Easter Jeep Safari

The Compass Night Eagle gets an all-black interior with ambient lighting

 

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle comes with a black roof and sports a blacked-out grille, grille rings, roof rails, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. The SUV also gets an all-black cabin, which retains the 10.1-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and features ambient lighting. Features include a panoramic sunroof, underbody lighting, a wireless charger, front and rear dashcam, rear entertainment screen, and an air purifier, among others.

 

Also Read: Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India

 

On the powertrain front, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle is powered by the 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine, which is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual transmission and a 9-speed automatic transmission. 

# Jeep India# Jeep Compass# Jeep Compass Night Eagle# Jeep Compass Night Eagle Images# Cars# Cover Story
