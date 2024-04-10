Limited-Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched At Rs 25.39 Lakh

In a bid to boost sales, Jeep India has rolled out a limited-edition variant of the Compass, named the Night Eagle. The new variant is priced at Rs 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Night Eagle editions of the Compass have been offered on sale with previous iterations of the SUV. Solely offered in two-wheel drive configuration, this particular variant sports a few blacked-out styling elements, similar to the Black Shark edition. It can be had in three different colours – Black, White, and Red.

The Compass Night Eagle gets an all-black interior with ambient lighting

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle comes with a black roof and sports a blacked-out grille, grille rings, roof rails, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. The SUV also gets an all-black cabin, which retains the 10.1-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and features ambient lighting. Features include a panoramic sunroof, underbody lighting, a wireless charger, front and rear dashcam, rear entertainment screen, and an air purifier, among others.

On the powertrain front, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle is powered by the 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine, which is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual transmission and a 9-speed automatic transmission.