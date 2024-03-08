Login

Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India

Given a relatively limited product range for both Jeep and Citroen in India, Stellantis deems multi-brand outlets a better option for its existing dealers.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Company encouraging dealers to follow global Stellantis Brand House concept
  • To display both current brand Jeep and Citroen for more options to customers and opportunities to dealers
  • Stellantis Brand House already test initiated in some smaller cities

During a select media gathering in Delhi, Ashwani Muppasani, Stellantis India and Asia-Pacific COO suggested that its India dealers will better-leverage group synergies by merging operations on the sales front. With a relatively limited product range for both its brands in India – Jeep and Citroen – the company deems it a better option for its existing dealers to display each others’ vehicles alongside. Not only will this give customers a wider range of products to choose from during their visits to Stellantis dealerships, but help dealers garner more sales. Currently. the Jeep brand in India has a four-SUV line-up that includes the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Citroen currently has three-strong product line up – C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross.

 

Jeep India currently has 70 dealerships in India, and a four-strong product lineup.

 

“We are here to stay,” he assured right at the start as he went on to elaborate on some of the measures they plan to take in the short and long term to make both its brands garner a bigger pie of the market.

 

Also Read: Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand

 

Muppasani, who was appointed to the role late last year, is looking to leverage the group’s strength in India, as he feels the market will grow further this year and it is important for Stellantis to be ready in time to make the most of it. Network expansion has been a challenge for the group with both its main brands in India and it is trying to undo the tangles with a leaner and straighter approach to “benefit” dealer partners who are not under undue stress to recover any big investment. 

 

The concept is not new to Stellantis. The brand that was born out of the merger of FCA and PSA (Peugeot-Citroen) currently has a 15-brand line-up including Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Abarth, among others. Of this, Maserati, in India, is a standalone operation. Stellantis also owns Fiat and there are rumours that it may bring the Italian brand back into India. 

 

Citroen's dealer network in India will grow as its lineup expands over the next 12 months.

 

Meanwhile, company sources have confirmed that while the intent of going multi-brand is strong, Stellantis isn’t enforcing it compulsorily and keeping it open to dealers to consider. The COO also said the intent is not to increase investment for the dealers. “We don’t really need them to create massive dealerships,” he said. The idea is to make incremental changes so that the dealer can put up an additional brand with minimal investment."

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers' Choice Electric Car Of The Year

 

Individually, the Jeep brand currently has around 70 dealerships in India, while Citroen is at 60. The latter's number is likely to cross its SUV stablemate’s, as more models from the French marque are expected to hit showrooms in the next one year starting with a third model based on the same platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross. The coupe-SUV, codenamed CC22, will be launched later this year, and will compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv.

# Jeep India# Citroen India# Stellantis India# Stellantis India Asia Pacific# Jeep Meridian# Jeep Wrangler# Jeep Grand Cherokee# Jeep Compass# Citroen Cars in India# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Popular Jeep Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 12.85 Lakh
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 12.85 Lakh
Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
Jeep Compass Petrol Is Now Available In Longitude (O) Variant; Priced At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
Jeep Compass Petrol Is Now Available In Longitude (O) Variant; Priced At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved