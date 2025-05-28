Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In IndiaAntonio Filosa Appointed CEO Of Stellantis2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise ControlUpcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 LaunchNissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India

Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In India

All 30 units of this edition have been spoken for within a month of its launch.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Wrangler Willys edition was based on the Rubicon trim
  • It was priced at Rs 73.15 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It was available in a military green colour scheme

Jeep India has announced that the limited-run Wrangler Willys '41 Edition, launched on May 5, 2025, has officially been sold out. All 30 units made available across the country have been spoken for within a month of its launch. Priced at Rs 73.15 lakh (ex-showroom), this edition is based on the Rubicon trim of the off-roader. 

 

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Launched In India At Rs 73.15 Lakh

jeep wrangler willys 41 edition launched in india at rs 7315 lakh 2

This edition was limited to only 30 units across India. 

 

The Willys '41 Edition pays tribute to the original 1941 Willys MB, a military vehicle recognised for its service during World War II. To honour that legacy, this version was offered in a '41 Green' paint, exclusive to the edition, along with a distinctive '1941' decal on the hood. 

  

Beyond its design elements, the Willys '41 Edition came equipped with a bunch of additional features. These included power-operated side steps, grab handles, all-weather floor mats, and dual dash cameras. The model retained the full suite of off-road equipment found in the Rubicon trim, with customers also having the option to add an accessory package priced at Rs 4.56 lakh. 

 

Also Read: New Jeep Compass Revealed: All-Electric Compass Has Up To 650 KM Range

  jeep wrangler willys 41 edition launched in india at rs 7315 lakh 1

The Wrangler Willys edition was based on the Rubicon trim. 

 

Powering the Wrangler Willys '41 is the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It maintains the same off-road-focused drivetrain as the Rubicon, including four-wheel drive, locking differentials, and low-range gearing. 

# Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition# Jeep Wrangler Willys Edition# Jeep Wrangler Willys# Jeep Wrangler# Jeep Wrangler news# Jeep Wrangler Rubicon# Jeep Wrangler SUV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Wrangler in this edition wears a military green paint scheme and is limited to just 30 units across India.
    Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Launched In India At Rs 73.15 Lakh
  • Based on the Wrangler and Gladiator, the concepts feature extensive use of Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar.
    Easter Jeep Safari 2025: Wrangler, Gladiator-Based Concepts Revealed
  • Special edition Wrangler 4xe packs in period-correct looks inspired by the iconic World War 2 military off-roader.
    Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Willys 41 Unveiled; Pays Homage To Iconic Willys Jeep
  • The company announces offers on cost of purchase as well as after-sales as part of a month-long promotion.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian, Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The beast is broken in as the new and updated Jeep Wrangler tames the road without losing its bite. So, is the iconic Wrangler finally grown up for a civil life? Our Road Test tells the story of a more urban jungle-friendly Jeep.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties

Latest Reviews

  • All 30 units of this edition have been spoken for within a month of its launch.
    Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In India
  • Antonio Filosa has held various roles within Stellantis over the years and has over 25 years of experience in the automotive sector
    Antonio Filosa Appointed CEO Of Stellantis
  • Key updates include a 13.1-inch touchscreen, new driver drowsiness detector, new accessory packs and minor cosmetic tweaks.
    2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
  • In a media interaction, Nissan India MD Saurabh Vatsa confirmed the company will roll out three new products over the course of the next 24 months, two of which will be based on the Alliance’s CMF-B architecture.
    Upcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 Launch
  • The CNG option is offered across all trim levels with the 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a manual gearbox.
    Nissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999
  • The e-Access will be available for purchase initially only in cities with the highest electric two-wheeler penetration.
    Suzuki E-Access India Launch Confirmed For June 2025
  • The electric flagship sedan from the German brand now has uniform pricing regardless of the location where it is purchased.
    BMW To Pay Registration Cost For i7 Electric Sedan, Uniform Pan-India Price Announced
  • Unveiled at EICMA 2024 as the Vida Z, Hero MotoCorp’s latest electric scooter will bear the ‘VX2’ name when it goes on sale in India in the coming months; to be available in at least two trim levels.
    Hero Vida VX2 Is Rebranded Vida Z; Spied Undisguised Ahead Of July 1 Launch
  • KTM India recently hiked prices of the RC 200 by Rs 11,000, and this update helps justify it.
    2025 KTM RC 200 Now Gets A TFT Display
  • Special edition G 63 is expected to be offered in limited numbers and could get some optional features as standard.
    Limited-Run Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Inspired By India' To Be Launched On June 12

Research More on Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
7.0

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Starts at ₹ 67.65 - 71.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Wrangler Unlimited Specifications
View Wrangler Unlimited Features

Popular Jeep Models