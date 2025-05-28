Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In India

Jeep India has announced that the limited-run Wrangler Willys '41 Edition, launched on May 5, 2025, has officially been sold out. All 30 units made available across the country have been spoken for within a month of its launch. Priced at Rs 73.15 lakh (ex-showroom), this edition is based on the Rubicon trim of the off-roader.

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Launched In India At Rs 73.15 Lakh

This edition was limited to only 30 units across India.

The Willys '41 Edition pays tribute to the original 1941 Willys MB, a military vehicle recognised for its service during World War II. To honour that legacy, this version was offered in a '41 Green' paint, exclusive to the edition, along with a distinctive '1941' decal on the hood.

Beyond its design elements, the Willys '41 Edition came equipped with a bunch of additional features. These included power-operated side steps, grab handles, all-weather floor mats, and dual dash cameras. The model retained the full suite of off-road equipment found in the Rubicon trim, with customers also having the option to add an accessory package priced at Rs 4.56 lakh.

Also Read: New Jeep Compass Revealed: All-Electric Compass Has Up To 650 KM Range

The Wrangler Willys edition was based on the Rubicon trim.

Powering the Wrangler Willys '41 is the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It maintains the same off-road-focused drivetrain as the Rubicon, including four-wheel drive, locking differentials, and low-range gearing.