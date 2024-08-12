Jeep Compass, Meridian, Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh

Jeep is celebrating eight years in India. And to commemorate it, the American SUV maker is offering cash discounts on its entire range this month. The company, part of Stellantis India, has announced cash discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakhs on the Compass and up to Rs 2.0 lakh on the Meridian. Apart from the cash benefits, it is also rolling out additional exchange, loyalty, and corporate benefits.

The Jeep range in India starts with the Compass 4x2 diesel at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is available in 6 trims, one of which is the top 4x4 AT version, which goes as high as Rs 30.33 lakh. The discount on price depends on the variant. While the base version gets the least discount (which wasn’t revealed at the time of going to press), the top variant will now be Rs 27.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

The three-row Meridian diesel range, which is sold in only 2 trims – starts at Rs 31.23 lakh for the 4x2 Limited edition and goes up to Rs 39.83 lakh for the Overland 4x4. The latter will now go for Rs 37.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Existing Jeep customers also have something to look forward to, as the company is offering a 7.8 per cent discount on labour charges, car care treatment, and body repairs, but only to those who will visit the workshops this week. This is part of a promotion to commemorate India’s 78th Independence Day. While that may not be of much use to most Jeep customers not planning to visit a workshop anytime soon, it is however offering FIAT maintenance package labour charges at 78 per cent of the cost. But this has to be availed by August 17, says the company.

Spot offers are also being given on recently-launched Wrangler Unlimited petrol (Rs 67.65 lakh onwards), Wrangler Rubicon petrol (Rs 71.65 lakh+), and Grand Cherokee petrol (Rs 80.50 lakh).



