Second-Gen Jeep Compass To Debut In 2027

The next-generation Jeep Compass is scheduled to arrive in 2027. American automaker Jeep presented its detailed product roadmap recently at Stellantis’ Investor Day 2024 and the company has three all-new models lined up in 2027 including the new-gen Compass. The second generation of the SUV will arrive alongside the new Renegade and an unnamed "mainstream" SUV as part of the brand’s new product lineup.



The Jeep Compass is the brand’s most accessible SUV in India and the next update is expected to bring key changes. The design language will be in line with the brand’s larger models shared with the Grand Cherokee. Expect the new Compass to the more capable in terms of off-road capabilities.





The new-gen Jeep Compass is also expected to spawn an electric version. The Compass EV is likely to be based on the automaker's new STLA M architecture, which will serve as the foundation for various future vehicles. Additionally, the Renegade, Jeep's most accessible SUV globally, will be reborn in 2027 as an all-electric model.



The presentation also disclosed plans for a midlife refresh for the Grand Cherokee and the Wagoneer and Wagoneer S. The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator will also receive updates in the global lineup during that period. Lastly, a third all-new SUV is scheduled to arrive in 2027. Jeep has not revealed its official name yet but the new model will join the Wagoneer S and Recon in the manufacturer's EV lineup.



The introduction of the new generation Compass is likely to pave the way for a new Meridian model in markets like India. The Jeep Meridian is the larger three-row derivative of the Compass sharing the same underpinnings and powertrains.