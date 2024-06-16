Login
Second-Gen Jeep Compass To Debut In 2027

The second-generation Jeep Compass will arrive alongside the new Renegade EV and an unnamed "mainstream" SUV as part of the brand’s new product lineup.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The next-gen Jeep Compass was showcased as part of the brand’s future product presentation
  • The Jeep Compass is the brand’s most accessible SUV in India and is locally manufactured here
  • Next-gen Jeep Compass expected to get an electric derivative

The next-generation Jeep Compass is scheduled to arrive in 2027. American automaker Jeep presented its detailed product roadmap recently at Stellantis’ Investor Day 2024 and the company has three all-new models lined up in 2027 including the new-gen Compass. The second generation of the SUV will arrive alongside the new Renegade and an unnamed "mainstream" SUV as part of the brand’s new product lineup. 
 

Also read: Jeep Compass Sport Trim Prices Slashed By Rs. 1.70 Lakh
 

The Jeep Compass is the brand’s most accessible SUV in India and the next update is expected to bring key changes. The design language will be in line with the brand’s larger models shared with the Grand Cherokee. Expect the new Compass to the more capable in terms of off-road capabilities. 


Jeep model plan

 

The new-gen Jeep Compass is also expected to spawn an electric version. The Compass EV is likely to be based on the automaker's new STLA M architecture, which will serve as the foundation for various future vehicles. Additionally, the Renegade, Jeep's most accessible SUV globally, will be reborn in 2027 as an all-electric model.
 

Also read: Jeep Meridian X Launched In India; Priced At Rs 29.99 Lakh
 

The presentation also disclosed plans for a midlife refresh for the Grand Cherokee and the Wagoneer and Wagoneer S. The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator will also receive updates in the global lineup during that period. Lastly, a third all-new SUV is scheduled to arrive in 2027. Jeep has not revealed its official name yet but the new model will join the Wagoneer S and Recon in the manufacturer's EV lineup.
 

Also Read: Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Unveiled

 

The introduction of the new generation Compass is likely to pave the way for a new Meridian model in markets like India. The Jeep Meridian is the larger three-row derivative of the Compass sharing the same underpinnings and powertrains. 

