Jeep Compass Sport Trim Prices Slashed By Rs. 1.70 Lakh

The Jeep Compass Sport variant is now priced at Rs 18.99 lakh, down from the previous price of Rs. 20.69 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Jeep Compass Sport now priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Longitude (O) variant replaced by Longitude trim
  • Gets no mechanical changes

Jeep India has revised the prices of the Compass SUV range, its most accessible offering in India. The Jeep Compass now starts at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Sport variant - down Rs 1.70 lakh from its previous price of Rs. 20.69 lakh. The carmaker also appears to have dropped the Longitude (O) variant from the line-up in favour of the standard Longitude trim, priced at Rs 22.33 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Also read: Jeep Meridian X Launched In India; Priced At Rs 29.99 Lakh
 

The SUV is offered in six variants – Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Black Shark, and Model S.

Jeep Comapss Black Shark edition 19

The Jeep Compass is only available with a diesel engine since the petrol engine option was discontinued last year. The SUV draws power from the 2.0-litre turbocharged MultiJet diesel engine that develops 178 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The entry-level Compass Sport is only offered with the manual gearbox. 

 

Also Read: Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Unveiled

 

On the features front, the top-spec Jeep Compass packs in a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and connected car tech. It also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Start Assist and more. 
 

Jeep Comapss Black Shark edition 11

Also Read: Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Over 480 KM Range

 

The Jeep Compass competes against the Tata Harrier and MG Hector, which use the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. The latter is available with a petrol engine option as well. There’s also the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Jeep Compass
8.2

Jeep Compass

Starts at ₹ 20.69 - 32.41 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Compass Specifications
View Compass Features

