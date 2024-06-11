Jeep Compass Sport Trim Prices Slashed By Rs. 1.70 Lakh
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on June 11, 2024
Highlights
- The Jeep Compass Sport now priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Longitude (O) variant replaced by Longitude trim
- Gets no mechanical changes
Jeep India has revised the prices of the Compass SUV range, its most accessible offering in India. The Jeep Compass now starts at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Sport variant - down Rs 1.70 lakh from its previous price of Rs. 20.69 lakh. The carmaker also appears to have dropped the Longitude (O) variant from the line-up in favour of the standard Longitude trim, priced at Rs 22.33 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV is offered in six variants – Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Black Shark, and Model S.
The Jeep Compass is only available with a diesel engine since the petrol engine option was discontinued last year. The SUV draws power from the 2.0-litre turbocharged MultiJet diesel engine that develops 178 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The entry-level Compass Sport is only offered with the manual gearbox.
On the features front, the top-spec Jeep Compass packs in a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and connected car tech. It also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Start Assist and more.
The Jeep Compass competes against the Tata Harrier and MG Hector, which use the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. The latter is available with a petrol engine option as well. There’s also the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.