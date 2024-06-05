Login
Jeep Meridian X Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.27 Lakh

The Meridian X is a special edition version that gets a few exclusive styling cues along with a few additional features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jeep has launched the Meridian X in India.
  • Priced at Rs 34.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Jeep has launched the Meridian X in India at a price tag of Rs 34.27 lakh (ex-showroom). A special edition variant, the Meridian X gets a few exclusive styling cues along with a few additional features. Aside from this, the SUV remains unchanged mechanically, and retains the same powertrain as before. Bookings for the Meridian X are currently open, and it can be booked through Jeep’s website or by visiting a Jeep dealership.

 

Also Read: Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Unveiled

Jeep Meridian X Launched In India Priced At Rs 34 27 Lakh 1

The Meridian X gets a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets

 

Visually, the Meridian X gets a few exclusive styling cues such as a grey roof, and alloy wheels with grey detailing. The special edition SUV also gets a range of extra feature additions such as puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, air purifier, front and rear dash cams, and premium carpet mats. The Meridian X can also be had with a rear seat entertainment package as an option. The SUV will be offered in the same set of colour options as the Limited (O) variant.

 

Also Read: Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Over 480 KM Range

Jeep Meridian X Launched In India Priced At Rs 34 27 Lakh 2

The Meridian X gets a few additional features such as front and rear dash cams

 

On the powertrain front, the Meridian X remains mechanically unchanged over the standard Meridian as stated earlier. This means it will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that produces a peak 168 bhp and 350 Nm. Jeep is yet to confirm if the Meridian X is offered with an automatic or manual gearbox. It has also not specified if the SUV comes with a 4X2 or 4X4 configuration. Jeep claims that the SUV has a top speed of 198 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

 

 

