2025 Jeep Meridian Bookings Open; Launch Expected Next Week

Jeep India has opened bookings for the updated Meridian SUV ahead of its expected launch next week. This is the first time since the launch of the SUV two years ago, that it will receive a notable update. With the update, the model will receive a range of new features, although the vehicle is not expected to receive any changes on the design front. A bigger talking point is that the SUV will also be offered in a five-seat format unlike its predecessor, which was solely offered in three-row, seven-seat guise.

Also Read: Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut



The Meridian will continue to feature the same 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 10.2-inch digital instruments cluster

The biggest addition to the updated Jeep Meridian will be advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), consisting of features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and collision mitigation braking. Aside from this, the vehicle will continue to be equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 10.2-inch digital instruments cluster. Additional features will include a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, wireless charging, and the Uconnect suite of connected features.

Also Read: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties



On the powertrain front, the SUV will retain the same tried and tested 2.0-litre, four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine belting out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It will be offered in both FWD and 4x4 configurations and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.