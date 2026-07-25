Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Launched In India At Rs 47.99 Lakh

More than two months after taking the wraps off the SUV, Honda Cars India has launched the ZR-V Hybrid at Rs 47.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This is the first time the Japanese carmaker has launched a hybrid SUV in the Indian market. The ZR-V is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Japan, with deliveries set to begin in the coming days.

Honda ZR-V Hybrid: Exterior

The ZR-V is also the largest vehicle in Honda's current Indian lineup. It measures 4,657 mm long, 1,840 mm wide and 1,621 mm tall, while its wheelbase stands at 2,655 mm.

On the looks front, the ZR-V gets slim LED headlamps flanking a large gloss-black grille. The front bumper houses functional air vents, while the rear gets wraparound LED tail-lamps with U-shaped lighting signatures, a roof spoiler, rear wiper and dual exhaust outlets integrated into the bumper. The Indian-spec model rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Honda ZR-V Hybrid: Interior and features

Coming to the interior, it gets an all-black cabin, leather upholstery with contrast stitching, soft-touch materials and metallic trim inserts, while the floating centre console houses Honda's push-button gear selector.

The dashboard houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. Other highlights include dual-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered front seats with memory for the driver, wireless phone charging, front parking sensors and an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for low-speed electric driving.

Safety equipment includes eight airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels and Honda's full ADAS suite, which packs adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, low-speed follow and a driver attention monitor.

Honda ZR-V Hybrid: Powertrain

The ZR-V is powered by Honda's 2.0-litre strong-hybrid e:HEV system, pairing a naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor. Combined output is rated at 181 bhp and 315 Nm, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to100 kmph in 7.9 seconds before reaching a claimed top speed of 173 kmph. A bigger talking point, however, is efficiency. Honda claims the ZR-V returns 22.80 kmpl.

Honda ZR-V Hybrid: Rivals

In the Indian market, the ZR-V sits in the premium SUV space, where it gets into the ring with the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and the Jeep Meridian.